Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspolicesaxonyelbedresdenemergencieswateraccidentsshippingfire departmentwater policesailboat

Sailing boat capsizes on the Elbe: search for missing person

A sailing boat has capsized on the Elbe in Dresden-Pieschen - one man is still missing. As reported by a riot police officer from the water police, several witnesses reported the overturned boat on Thursday afternoon. The two occupants had gone overboard. The 28-year-old owner of the boat was...

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Dresden - Sailing boat capsizes on the Elbe: search for missing person

A sailing boat has capsized on the Elbe in Dresden-Pieschen- one man is still missing. As reported by a riot police officer from the water police, several witnesses reported the overturned boat on Thursday afternoon. The two occupants had gone overboard. The 28-year-old owner of the boat was able to save himself and was brought to safety by firefighters and water police. His 36-year-old companion initially remained missing. According to the police, an hour-long search operation was unsuccessful until nightfall. Tag24 had previously reported on the accident.

Tag24 article

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest