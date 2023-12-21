Dresden - Sailing boat capsizes on the Elbe: search for missing person

A sailing boat has capsized on the Elbe in Dresden-Pieschen- one man is still missing. As reported by a riot police officer from the water police, several witnesses reported the overturned boat on Thursday afternoon. The two occupants had gone overboard. The 28-year-old owner of the boat was able to save himself and was brought to safety by firefighters and water police. His 36-year-old companion initially remained missing. According to the police, an hour-long search operation was unsuccessful until nightfall. Tag24 had previously reported on the accident.

