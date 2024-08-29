- Sahin suggests a speedy return of Brandt and Süle to the national squad.

BVB Manager Nuri Sahin is confident that his two prospects, Julian Brandt and Niklas Süle, are edging closer to rejoining the German national football team. At the moment, these two prominent players for Borussia Dortmund are not part of Julian Nagelsmann's squad for the forthcoming matches against Hungary and the Netherlands.

Exhibiting his support, Sahin declared, "I would've loved to see Jule and Niki in the squad." He's incredibly pleased with their performances. "If these lads keep delivering top-notch performances, they'll be back," he added.

Despite an impressive second half season, attacker Brandt wasn't selected for the Euro squad. Center-back Süle, on the other hand, failed to make the cut as he had a limited contribution to Dortmund due to supposed fitness problems in the early summer. However, the 28-year-old, a former Bayern Munich professional, has now secured a starting position under Sahin at Dortmund. He has made significant strides in his fitness level during the summer break.

