Sahin stated that the issue wasn't due to system configurations.

Dortmund's ecstasy quickly turned into a headache. In Madrid, BVB took a two-goal lead into halftime against Real. however, coach Sahin switched to a defensive strategy, and his team conceded five goals. "It didn't work," he admitted, but he insisted that his strategy was correct.

Despite the final whistle, Nuri Sahin's tie remained spotless, but Borussia Dortmund had become disheveled in the first 45 minutes of the football game in Spain. "We couldn't have gone into halftime any better with a 2:0 lead," the coach said reflectively after the 2:5 loss. "The two late goals we conceded were bizarre. We allowed ourselves to be pushed back too much."

Sahin was questioned about his early substitutions following Borussia Dortmund's first loss in their third Champions League game. In the 55th minute, he replaced the first attacking winger, Jamie Gittens, and in the 64th minute, the second, Donyell Malen - both goalscorers. He brought on midfielder Pascal Groß and center-back Waldemar Anton "to secure the flanks and make it easier to retreat," he explained on Prime Video. However, Borussia Dortmund was overwhelmed by Real Madrid, particularly by the unstoppable left winger Vinicius Junior (three goals).

"The substitution didn't work, of course," Sahin admitted, "but it wasn't the system change that was the problem. We had no control. That wasn't good." Whether it was a lack of courage after a strong first half, "I don't know, I don't want to say that."

Midfielder Felix Nmecha, who was strong in the first half but was substituted at 2:2 (76.), was also frustrated. "We had control, but we didn't show the same attitude in the second half." Nmecha added, "We stopped playing forward. With Real Madrid, you know they'll score at home."

Borussia Dortmund advisor Matthias Sammer watched the collapse in the second half with horror. "We should learn to show more intangible factors on the pitch instead of making everything transparent and predictable. That bothers me a bit," he said. But he didn't want to blame Borussia Dortmund solely.

