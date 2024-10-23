Sahin refuses to take blame for the catastrophic intermission incident.

Following Dortmund's triumph in the first half, a harsh reality set in during Madrid's game. At halftime, BVB led 2:0, but the celebration was short-lived as coach Sahin opted for a defensive strategy. Regrettably, this shift led to BVB conceding five goals. "It didn't work," Sahin admitted, yet he stood firm in his belief that his approach was correct.

Post-match, Sahin's impeccable tie failed to conceal the reality that his team had disintegrated during the initial 45 minutes of Madrid's football spectacle. "We couldn't have gone better into halftime than with a 2:0 lead," Sahin mused after the disheartening 2:5 loss against Real. "The late goals we allowed were insane. We gave them too much space."

Questions surrounding Sahin's early substitutions arose following BVB's first loss in their third Champions League game. In the 55th minute, Sahin replaced the first offensive winger, Jamie Gittens, and in the 64th minute, the second, Donyell Malen - both scorers for Dortmund. Sahin brought in defensive midfielder Pascal Groß and center-back Waldemar Anton, aiming to "tighten the wings and make it easier to retreat," as he explained on Prime Video. However, his plan backfired as Real, in particular, left winger Vinicius Junior (scoring three times), thrived.

"The substitutions didn't work, of course," Sahin acknowledged, "but it wasn't the system change that was the issue, we just couldn't regain control. That wasn't good." He was unsure if it was a lack of courage in the second half, declining to commit to any explanation.

Midfielder Felix Nmecha, who had persevered in the first half but was replaced at 2:2 (76.), shared in the frustration. "We had control, but we failed to maintain the same momentum in the second half. We abandoned our game plan. Against Real, you know they're going to score at home."

BVB advisor Matthias Sammer watched the second half unravel with despair. "We need to exhibit more intangible aspects on the pitch instead of being completely transparent and predictable. That's something I find bothersome," he said, yet he didn't wish to place all the blame on Borussia.

