Soccer - Sahin and Bender start work at BVB

Nuri Sahin and Sven Bender have started work as assistant coaches at Borussia Dortmund. The two former BVB professionals arrived together in a car at the Bundesliga club's training ground shortly before eight o'clock on Tuesday morning. Together with head coach Edin Terzic, they are to initiate a turnaround and ensure that the fifth-placed team in the table returns to the Champions League ranks.

On the first day of preparation, BVB' s program traditionally includes performance diagnostics. The first session alongside Terzic will take place at the training camp in Marbella, where the team will be preparing for the rest of the season from January 3-9.

There is a lot of work to do in the short time until the first game in Darmstadt on January 13. After recent poor performances, the gap to fourth-placed Leipzig has already grown to six points. Nevertheless, the club's management held on to Terzic after a long consultation on December 21. However, the return of club legends Sahin and Bender was seen by many in the media as a precautionary measure on the part of the club bosses to ensure they had alternatives at their disposal should Terzic fail.

The ongoing tense personnel situation is making the mission to catch up more difficult. In addition to Ramy Bensebaini and Sebastien Haller, who have been called up for the Africa Cup, Terzic will have to do without other professionals for the time being. It will probably be another four weeks before the long-term injured Julian Ryerson, Felix Nmecha and Karim Adeyemi make their comeback. The absence of Bensebaini and Ryerson is causing problems, particularly on the left side of defense. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl is therefore scouring the transfer market for this position. According to reports, a loan deal is favored. In order to fill out the thin squad, U17 World Cup winner Paris Brunner will travel to the training camp in southern Spain on Wednesday morning.

BVB winter schedule BVB announcement regarding Sahin and Bender

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de