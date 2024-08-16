- Saarland woman loses hundreds of thousands of euros in investment fraud

A woman from the Saarland region has lost several hundred thousand euros due to an online investment scam. The woman, over 40 years old, fell victim to scammers who promoted a supposedly lucrative trading platform on the internet, according to police. Initially, between March and July, she only deposited small amounts. However, the scammers then demanded further large sums for alleged taxes and fees to supposedly access her profits. She transferred six-figure sums to her own cryptocurrency account, from which the money was transferred to the scammers' accounts via remote access.

The police report an increase in similar cases in the Saarland region. In 2018 and 2019, there were two cases each year, but in the last two years, there were 100 and 128 cases respectively. So far this year, 91 cases have been reported, resulting in a total loss of over 14 million euros to the victims.

In the so-called cybertrading scam, criminals deceive their victims into believing they are investing in lucrative financial products, when no actual investment is made. The police advise not to be swayed by unrealistically high profit promises and to choose only reputable providers. They also recommend taking enough time to have offers checked by independent bodies such as consumer centers or specialized lawyers before making a decision.

The woman's unfortunate investment experience serves as a reminder of the risks associated with online platforms like The Internet. Despite the rising number of reported cybertrading scams in the Saarland region, it's essential to exercise caution and only trust reputable providers.

