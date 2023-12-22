Hospitals - Saarland University Hospital compensates victims of abuse

Following the scandal surrounding the sexual abuse of children at Saarland University Hospital (UKS), the victims will now receive financial compensation. The Supervisory Board of the UKS has decided on "recognition payments" in nine cases at the suggestion of a clearing office, the office of the Supervisory Board announced on Friday in Saarbrücken. The amounts ranged between 5,000 and 50,000 euros. Some of the payments would be granted in combination with other assistance. Saarland media had previously reported on this.

The clearing office has completed its work, the office also announced. "For all amicable solutions, this also means that the support for processing has been completed." In another case, the conclusion of therapeutic treatment is still to be awaited, while in another case no agreement could be reached. In both cases, the ombudsman at the UKS will hold further talks between those affected and the Supervisory Board, it was said.

The scandal surrounding the abuse of children at the clinic for child and adolescent psychiatry at the UKS in Homburg from 2010 to 2014 only became public in 2019. The perpetrator is said to have been a junior doctor who died in 2016 and is alleged to have abused children during examinations. The public prosecutor's office had investigated at the time - but dropped the case after the doctor's death. The parents of the children concerned had not been informed for years.

The clearing house had written to 52 patients several times who had been treated by the doctor in question at the UKS during the period in question. "Even after being contacted several times, only 10 families with 11 affected persons got in touch," said the office of the Supervisory Board.

