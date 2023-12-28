Skip to content
Saarland pays tribute to EU Commission President Jacques Delors

 Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
Jacques Delors, the former French President of the European Commission. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
David Lindemann (SPD), the plenipotentiary for Europe of the Saarland state government, has paid tribute to the late former EU Commission President Jacques Delors. The Frenchman was "a great European, a visionary and an architect of today's European Union", to whom Europe owes a great deal, Lindemann announced on Thursday.

Delors had "driven forward essential core building blocks of the modern EU, such as the Schengen Agreement or the Economic and Monetary Union", which paved the way for the euro. "Especially in the Franco-German Saarland, his memory will be honored," Lindemann said. Delors died at the age of 98.

Source: www.stern.de

