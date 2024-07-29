- Saarland justice to be fit for the digital future

The justice system in Saarland has a mountain of work ahead to become fit for the digital future - literally: According to State Secretary Jens Diener (SPD), the so-called e-file is to be introduced comprehensively in the justice system by January 1, 2026.

This does not mean that files will be kept as PDF documents, but rather it is a "complex, comprehensive file processing system". It involves purely electronic communication with those involved in the proceedings. This also includes the electronic sending of decisions and summons. "The large paper monsters" with multiple volumes around the files will no longer exist, Diener said.

Digitization will significantly speed up proceedings because all decision-making and work levels can access the files simultaneously. These no longer need to be sent, but lawyers and experts can access them digitally via an inspection portal.

"Ambitious Remaining Program"

Currently, the e-file has already been introduced in electronic legal communication, in the entire civil justice system, in consumer insolvency proceedings, at all specialized courts, and in family matters. We are already on a "very, very good path," Diener said, "but we still have an ambitious remaining program ahead of us." The areas of inheritance and guardianship are to be converted this year, and criminal cases next year.

In addition, Saarland is working together with the federal government on a project for the so-called digital legal aid application. By the end of the year, people with low income should have the opportunity to no longer have to personally submit an application for legal aid. Instead, they will be able to do this online in the future and then go directly to a lawyer. Diener: "Anyone who knows the court routine knows that this is indeed a milestone in terms of citizen-friendliness."

E-file in Saarland's justice system Legal aid offices in Saarland

The justice system's digital transformation will ensure that the extensive 'ambitious remaining program' is completed, which includes converting cases in inheritance and guardianship this year, and criminal cases next year. The future of Saarland's justice system will greatly benefit its citizens, as they will soon be able to apply for legal aid online, eliminating the need for physical submissions.

Read also: