- Saarland is dedicated to implementing a hydrogen strategy.

The local administration aims to propel Saarland as a hub for hydrogen. Economics Minister Jürgen Barke (SPD) announced a collaborative initiative involving all relevant parties to revise Saarland's hydrogen blueprint. This movement was set to commence with an evening "commencement" gathering attended by approximately 130 delegates from commerce, politics, academia, and local communities. According to Barke, the two primary concerns at hand are: What actions can businesses undertake independently? And where can the government offer assistance?

Three years post the launch of the hydrogen plan, Barke declared notable advancements, citing numerous achieved milestones and a successful commencement of the hydrogen boost. Notably, Saarland has emerged as a test area for hydrogen specialists, secured crucial funding for major initiatives, and amplified its research and development endeavors in tandem with universities.

"Now it's essential to collaborate with stakeholders to finalize the strategy," said Barke. In-depth coordination with all engaged parties is vital to align state and federal objectives and establish necessary guidelines. Ultimately, it's also about what businesses must do to prepare for a sustainable future.

The shift from fossil fuels to renewable electricity and hydrogen is "unavoidable." However, renewable electricity alone will not meet the energy requirements of the economy. Presently, automotive companies are already imposing CO2-free production prerequisites for their suppliers. "As such, companies must invest, but they need solid, dependable foundations to construct upon," Barke asserted. These will be established in conjunction with the collaborative initiative. Furthermore, discussions will center on the funds required to fund new technologies.

Following consultations with stakeholders in various spheres of action, such as supply, infrastructure, utilization, and procurement, preliminary plans are anticipated in January. The final draft for the updated hydrogen strategy is slated for March 2025.

