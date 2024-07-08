CO2 emissions - Saarland in 5th place for less harmful company cars

The cars of the Saarland state government, according to a study by the German Environmental Aid (DUH), rank fifth in terms of CO2 emissions among the 16 German states. The cars of the Saarbrücken government members therefore perform better than Rhineland-Palatinate (eighth place) and Hesse (eleventh place). The ranking is based on the average CO2 emissions of the cars of all ministers and the minister-president - the lower the emissions, the better the ranking.

One of the six cars of the Saarland government is listed with a red exclamation mark: the car of Interior Minister Reinhold Jost (SPD). According to DUH, the car has a diesel engine, which is not only harmful to the climate, but also harmful to health. The cars with the lowest real CO2 emissions are the pure electric cars of Environment Minister Petra Berg and Finance Minister Jakob von Weizsäcker (both SPD).

According to DUH's assessment, four of the nine federal ministers in the evaluation drive purely electric cars (Development Minister Svenja Schulze, Family Minister Lisa Paus, Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir, Environment Minister Steffi Lemke) and five drive Plug-In Hybrids (Minister of Agriculture Klara Geywitz, Labor Minister Hubertus Heil, Transport Minister Volker Wissing, Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann).

However, the numbers of the Environmental Aid are only conditionally comparable with other statistics. The Environmental Aid assumes for its ranking that Plug-In Hybrids are only used in combustion engine mode. However, it is open whether the top politicians and their car management actually behave in this way.

