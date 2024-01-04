Animals - Saarland: Advancing the protection of swallows and bats

The energy-efficient refurbishment of buildings is making life increasingly difficult for some bird species, bats and insects. Just in time for the start of the new building season, Saarland now wants to raise awareness for the protection of these so-called building breeders such as swifts, swallows and bats. The Ministry of the Environment, the nature conservation association Nabu, the competence center for bird protection and the state's Chamber of Architects presented a joint 100-page brochure on Thursday under the motto "Bau schlau". In it, they give planners, craftsmen, builders and homeowners recommendations on how they can protect the special living environment of these species during renovations and new builds.

"Even very small measures can make a really big difference," said Environment Minister Petra Berg (SPD). Building breeders are birds that use buildings to nest, for example. Many different species breed in shutter boxes, on window sills, behind cladding or in roof beams.

Energy-efficient roof and façade renovations are increasingly restricting the habitats of these birds as well as bat species and insects such as hornets, wasps and mason bees. "The animals are increasingly in need of housing," said Nabu Chairwoman Julia Michely. Just like the breeding sites, the species are also declining in population. The aim is to support them and raise awareness. "What do they need, what are they missing, what can we change?" However, architects are needed to implement this.

The Chamber of Architects also welcomed the joint initiative to do something for biodiversity. According to Markus Kiwitter, architect and chairman of the Saarbrücken chamber group, there is a lack of knowledge, especially among older colleagues. "In the past, there was no need to create something for building breeders because holes and niches were simply there."

According to the deputy chairman of Nabu, Karl Rudi Reiter, there is sometimes a lack of awareness among roofers, for example. He particularly criticized "sophisticated defence systems" in houses that are designed to prevent unwanted animals from settling.

The brochure therefore aims to educate and raise awareness. According to Michely, it is also the start of a "building breeding campaign". Training and information events for architects, tradespeople and homeowners are also planned.

The managing director of the Chamber of Architects, Carmen Palzer, does not think much of additional building regulations to protect building breeders. "The right way is to convince people," she said. An obligation is of little use if it is not backed up by sanctions. "Then we would also need a building-breeding police force to go and check. Nobody wants that."

Minister Berg also relies on insight rather than additional regulations. The aim is to create an awareness "that these animals do not harm and do not impair, but that they alone are a benefit for people, nature and species conservation."

