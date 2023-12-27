Table tennis - Saarbrücken wins top table tennis match in Hamburg

1. FC Saarbrücken has won a special table tennis event in Hamburg. The Champions League winners beat the German champions and league leaders Borussia Düsseldorf 3:2 on Wednesday evening in the top match of the Bundesliga. The duel between the two best club teams in Europe was moved to the Hamburg sports hall for PR reasons and attracted 3500 spectators.

Record European champion Timo Boll lost the opening match for Borussia against his German national team colleague Patrick Franziska in 2:3 sets. However, with the score at 2:1 for Saarbrücken, the 42-year-old forced a decisive fifth game with a 3:1 win against Romanian Eduard Ionescu. Saarbrücken's Patrick Franziska and Cedric Meissner won the doubles match 3-0 against Anton Källberg and Borgar Haug.

