Saarbrücken celebrates victorious end to the year against Ulm

The winning streak of 1. FC Saarbrücken continues beyond the end of the year. The Saarland team deservedly defeated SSV Ulm 2:1.

Kai Brünker from 1. FC Saarbrücken. He scored the 2:1 winning goal against Ulm in the league. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
3rd league - Saarbrücken celebrates victorious end to the year against Ulm

Third division soccer team 1. FC Saarbrücken remains on the road to success. The Saarland side won 2:1 (1:0) against SSV Ulm at the end of the year and at the same time at the start of the second half of the season on Tuesday. Calogero Rizzuto (33rd minute) had put Saarbrücken ahead, Tom Gaal (68th) surprisingly equalized. Top scorer Kai Brünker (77) scored the winner. FCS are now unbeaten in nine consecutive matches in all competitions. The DFB Cup quarter-finalists go into the winter break with 30 points.

Saarbrücken took control of proceedings right from the start and did not allow Ulm to get a foothold in the game. Marcel Gaus (3) had an early chance to make it 1:0, but visiting goalkeeper Christian Ortag reacted quickly to save. Patrick Sontheimer and Dominik Becker (21) later failed with a double chance. Rizzuto finally took the deserved lead with a shot from 20 meters into the left corner.

After the restart, the hosts continued to play under pressure and could have increased their lead early on. However, neither Manuel Zeitz (47) nor Simon Stehle (53) managed to put the ball in the Ulm goal. The newly promoted team equalized out of nowhere when FCS keeper Tim Paterok misjudged a cross. However, Brünker scored the deserved winner.

Matchday and table 3rd division squad 1. FC Saarbrücken

Source: www.stern.de

