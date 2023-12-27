Traffic - S-Bahn trains do not stop at Landungsbrücken on New Year's Eve

Anyone wishing to marvel at the New Year's Eve fireworks in Hamburg harbour will not be able to take the S-Bahn directly to the Landungsbrücken stop on New Year's Eve. The S-Bahn lines S1 and S3 will not stop at Landungsbrücken between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., as announced by Deutsche Bahn on Wednesday.

The escalators at the station will be renovated until the end of January and access to the station will be restricted until then. To ensure the safety of the many expected passengers, trains will run through without stopping as a precautionary measure, according to DB. Passengers could alternatively board and alight at the Reeperbahn station, it said.

Source: www.stern.de