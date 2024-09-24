Skip to content
Initial attacks in over sixteen years

Ryanair's manufacturing disruption persists following Boeing's labor action
Boeing's strikes could lead to a production halt of around two to three weeks after they wrap up, as per Ryanair's estimate. This European budget airline, headquartered in Ireland and a significant Boeing client, has shared this information. Boeing has communicated that the delivery of the 737 MAX aircraft will be delayed, according to Michael O'Leary, chief exec of the Ryanair group, who spoke in Vienna.

Boeing has assured Ryanair that the delivery of 30 737 MAX planes scheduled for June 2025 won't be impacted if the strike ends in three to four weeks. Despite this assurance, O'Leary expressed skepticism. Regardless, they're obligated to work with Boeing after the strike to boost production and offset a possible three to six weeks of delay caused by the labor dispute at Boeing, which is its first strike in 16 years.

The strikes at Boeing might require Ryanair to postpone operations for a few weeks once they conclude. Consequently, Ryanair needs to collaborate with Boeing post-strike to expedite production and mitigate a potential three to six weeks of delay.

