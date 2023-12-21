Skip to content
Ryanair stations third aircraft at Hahn for the summer

The Irish airline Ryanair is stationing a third aircraft at Hahn Airport in Hunsrück for the 2024 summer flight schedule. This will create 30 new jobs in the Rhineland-Palatinate region and support more than 1,000 jobs, the company announced on Thursday. From April, Europe's largest direct...

Airline - Ryanair stations third aircraft at Hahn for the summer

The Irish airline Ryanair is stationing a third aircraft at Hahn Airport in Hunsrück for the 2024 summer flight schedule. This will create 30 new jobs in the Rhineland-Palatinate region and support more than 1,000 jobs, the company announced on Thursday. From April, Europe's largest direct airline will offer 32 destinations from Hahn, including four new summer destinations with Agadir in Morocco and the cities of Lamezia, Pescara and Rome in Italy.

Ryanair had withdrawn significantly from the German market during the coronavirus crisis and subsequently organized its growth primarily outside of Germany. The expanded offer for the coming summer also falls short of the low-cost airline's previous presence at Hahn. Airline boss Eddie Wilson renewed his criticism of what he sees as excessively high taxes and fees in Germany. This has led to higher ticket prices and a reduced range of flights for passengers.

Source: www.stern.de

