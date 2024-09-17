Ryan Wesley Routh did not discharge any bullets.

The individual thought to have targeted Donald Trump during an incident in Florida did not discharge any bullets, as declared by the temporary head of the Secret Service. Convicted offender Ryan Wesley Routh, who was in the vicinity of Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, had concealed himself there with a firearm.

The suspect under arrest for the alleged assassination attempt on Trump was identified as criminal record holder Ryan Wesley Routh. As reported, Routh worked as a construction contractor in Hawaii and had a background filled with legal issues. He frequently shared his political opinions on social media, including criticism of Trump.

According to CNN, issues surrounding tax evasion have previously been brought up against Routh. In 2002, he was prosecuted in North Carolina for having a forbidden weapon of mass destruction. Eight years later, he was also charged with unlawful possession of stolen property in North Carolina.

On Monday, Routh stood before a federal judge in Florida and faced charges of carrying a firearm without the appropriate permission, resulting in a potential 15-year prison sentence. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 23, with formal charges expected to follow a week later.

During the court proceedings on Monday, Routh was accused of unlawfully possessing a weapon and the weapon was said to have an illegible serial number. During the brief hearing, Routh answered a few inquiries with "yes," but otherwise remained quiet.

Scrutiny over Security Measures

The investigation into the attempted murder is being conducted by the FBI. Following the incident, questions arose regarding how the man was able to come close to Trump without being detected. "We must inquire how yet another threat came dangerously close to President Trump," remarked Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, urging an explanation of the situation in Florida.

The Secret Service – whose responsibility it is to protect both the current and former presidents – faced criticism after the first assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania in July. At a political rally in Butler, a man fired shots at Trump, but he was fortunately unharmed. As a consequence, the then-head of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, resigned, and at least five agents were temporarily suspended.

Trump's Appreciation for Secret Service

Despite the suspected assassination attempt, Donald Trump expressed his eagerness to complete his golf match against his competitors. "I was hoping to sink the last putt, but we thought we ought to leave," reportedly said the 78-year-old during a conversation on the X Spaces platform.

Trump typically plays golf during the weekends at one of his clubs. He played with real estate investor and Republican Party donor Steve Witkoff on Sunday afternoon. At the time, everything was going smoothly, Trump stated. "Suddenly, we heard gunshots in the air." Trump recognized the gunfire, and the Secret Service immediately decided to leave the golf course. An eyewitness photo of the suspect's vehicle also aided in locating the car. "The civilian's efforts were truly remarkable," praised Trump, who also commended the Secret Service on their actions – they had apprehended the man. "Let's hope he stays behind bars for a long time. A dangerous person, indeed – very dangerous."

Heated Rhetoric in the U.S. Presidential Election

Two days after the alleged assassination attempt in Florida, Republican candidate Donald Trump carried on with his campaign. Trump would speak at his supporters in Michigan on Tuesday. The attempted attack on Trump served to intensify the already tense U.S. presidential race. The Republican candidate accused his Democratic rivals, Kamala Harris and incumbent President Joe Biden, of inciting violence against him through their language.

The attacker "was influenced by Biden and Harris's rhetoric and carried out their threats," Trump stated to Fox News Digital. "Their language sparks violence against me," Trump accused President Biden and Vice President Harris, without offering additional details. As known for their divisive speech, the right-wing populist frequently inflames political tensions with controversial and provocative statements.

Harris will attend an event organized by the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Michigan and Pennsylvania are two key 'swing' states with significant potential to impact the November election.

Trump and Harris both expressed gratitude on Sunday that Trump remained unharmed. "Violence should never be tolerated in America," stated Harris, who will face off against Trump in the presidential election on November 5.

On Monday, Biden condemned all forms of political violence once again. "I have always opposed political violence and will continue to do so," Biden stated at an event in Philadelphia. Citizens should resolve their disagreements peacefully through votes, he emphasized, not weapons.

