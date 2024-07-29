Ryan Reynolds reveals the baby's gender

Is Olin a Girl or a Boy? Fans of the Celebrity Couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been wondering since the birth of their fourth child from Ryan Reynolds. Now, the "Deadpool & Wolverine" star has revealed the gender.

In early 2023, Ryan Reynolds and his wife, former "Gossip Girl" star Blake Lively, became parents for the fourth time. The celebrity couple kept the name and gender of their child a secret for a long time. Only a few days ago, the actor revealed the name at the premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine." However, this secret is now being revealed - in a side note. On Instagram, the "Deadpool" leading actor introduced John Bell, a fan of the Welsh football club AFC Wrexham, whom Reynolds and his colleague Rob McElhenney bought in 2020. John Bell lost his eldest son Jake, fell into a deep emotional crisis, and even thought about taking his own life. The grieving father from Nottingham saved himself from this deep pit. Now, he promotes mental health with his organization "Walking 4 Hope," where he runs kilometer-long stretches - in the "Deadpool" costume, because his son was a huge fan of the anarchic Marvel hero.

Reynolds not only offers John Bell a platform on his Instagram profile, which has 52.6 million followers, but he also meets the grieving father for a very personal conversation, which is filmed. When it comes to Jake, Reynolds tells him: "I'd like to tell you that I, too, have a son - and if I loved him only a tenth as much as you loved Jake, then I feel like I've done something really well."

Fans Heard a Small Side Note

A small side note that some fans may not have heard. "A beautiful story and a good cause! But why didn't anyone mention that Ryan revealed in this video that he and Blake have a son?" or "Did Ryan just reveal that his fourth baby is a boy in this video?" are just two of the many confused but also joyful comments about the video.

So, officially, it's now confirmed that Reynolds and Lively's three daughters James (9), Inez (7), and Betty (4) welcomed a little brother into their family - and Reynolds finally has male company.

Ryan Reynolds' revelation on Instagram about his meeting with grieving fan John Bell also included a personal detail, as he mentioned having a son as well, implying that they have a son together. The surprise announcement from Ryan Reynolds during his conversation with John Bell on Instagram sparked excitement among fans, with many wondering if this meant they had a new addition to the Marvel family. Amidst the discussion about mental health and promoting "Walking 4 Hope" on Instagram, Ryan Reynolds shared a sentimental moment about his own children, mentioning his love for his sons, which hinted at the arrival of a boy in their family.

Read also: