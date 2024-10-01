Rwanda is currently grappling with its initial instance of lethal Marburg virus illness.

As of now, 26 individuals have fallen ill, 18 are receiving treatment, and eight have succumbed to the outbreak, as reported by the health department.

Following this, the World Health Organization announced over the weekend the dispatch of a team of seven experts specialized in hemorrhagic diseases to Rwanda. Their role is to offer guidance to local health professionals dealing with this situation. Similarly, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notified on Monday that they will be sending experts to Rwanda to boost testing and tracking initiatives.

Currently, there are no confirmed instances of Marburg in the USA, and the public health risk related to this outbreak is minimal for Americans.

Since 2002, the CDC has maintained a presence in Rwanda, supporting efforts to enhance the nation's health system.

Compared to certain sub-Saharan African countries that have tackled Marburg virus disease before, Rwanda boasts a robust public health system, according to WHO.

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, expressed WHO's commitment to working alongside Rwandan authorities to bolster their support for the ongoing efforts.

Dr. Brian Chirombo, WHO's representative in Rwanda, stated on Sunday that he believes Rwanda possesses the requisite capacity and capability to swiftly put an end to this outbreak.

On Sunday, Rwanda's Ministry of Health confirmed that residents may carry on with their daily activities, while the government encourages calmness, given their confidence that they have identified all outbreak origins and are implementing adequate measures to halt its spread.

The outbreak has impacted seven of the country's 30 districts. Over 100 individuals who have interacted with infected persons are either being monitored or isolated, as per the ministry's announcement. Many of those affected are healthcare workers.

Marburg is classified as an orthomarburgvirus, which originates naturally in fruit bats and is akin to the Ebola virus.

Marburg can spread when contact is made with infected individuals' bodily fluids or by dealing with their clothing or bedding. Unlike the coronavirus responsible for Covid-19, Marburg is not an airborne virus, making it more manageable, experts say.

It may take up to three weeks for symptoms to manifest in individuals who have been exposed to the virus.

Initially, symptoms include fever and a rash. Patients may also experience vomiting, severe headaches, and muscle aches. In severe cases, individuals may bleed from the mouth, nose, gums, and eyes, with internal bleeding resulting in blood in vomit, urine, and stool. Severe blood loss can induce shock and potentially lead to death.

While scientists are working tirelessly to develop vaccines and treatments, presently, care primarily involves rest and rehydration.

