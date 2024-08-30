- RV Selection at Caravan Salon: Choosing the Ideal Campervan

The confines of home are now more popular than ever, with the number of motorhomes and caravans registered constantly increasing. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, there's a wide variety to choose from.

This diversity is evident at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf (until 8th September), the world's largest trade fair for the industry, as per the organizers. Here's a breakdown:

Lightweight Mini-Caravan for Electric Vehicles

People who drive electric vehicles will appreciate the lightest weight possible on their hitch. Meeting this demand, manufacturer Adria has developed a mini-caravan weighing only 750 kilograms. It offers a kitchen block, a bathroom, and a seating group that can convert into a double bed. An additional person can sleep in a sort of hammock above the bed. Adria's "Aviva Lite 300 LH" costs around 14,000 euros in its basic setup.

Design Study with Children's Sleeping Cave

Car manufacturer Bürstner has dubbed a caravan design study "Talis", which boasts unique features: A bench can be removed and hung on the outside of the vehicle. The same goes for two cooktops, enabling outdoor cooking. Inside, a double bed is formed by an inflatable extension at the rear. Below the adults' sleeping spaces, there's a kind of sleeping cave for children with two mattresses and a glow snake on the wall.

The "Talis" is designed to be easily towed by electric vehicles due to its aerodynamic shape and lightweight construction. However, it's unclear when the prototype will go into mass production and what the price will be.

Solid All-Wheel-Drive Motorhome

For adventurous individuals who prefer off-road adventures, motorhomes are also available. Manufacturer Eura Mobil is presenting its new model "Xtura" at the fair, which is all-wheel drive based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. The body is particularly robust, allowing three people to comfortably explore the world. However, the all-wheel-drive fun comes at a cost: The basic model costs 145,000 euros.

Vans for Traveling with Yacht Prestige

Malibu is exhibiting the travel van "Genius 641 LE" at the Düsseldorf fair, which is also based on the Mercedes Sprinter. With a rear extension, it reaches a length of 6.41 meters and offers sufficient space for two-meter beds. The basic price is around 93,000 euros. The off-road variant costs around 150,000 euros.

Manufacturer Hobby wants around 70,000 euros for its new "Prestige Van". The design is stylish and reminiscent of the interior of yachts. The floor plan is classic: seating group in the driver's cab area, compact bathroom with shower, single beds in the rear, and a kitchen.

Caravan for Six Persons

Tabbert is promoting the model "Senara 620 DMK" as suitable for large families. At 6.38 meters of length, it offers a separable area with a bedroom, bathroom, and a dressing room. Prices start at 32,100 euros.

Roof Tent for Camping Enthusiasts

Even fans of camping on car roofs won't be disappointed at the fair. For instance, the company Fiamma is presenting an update of its "Moonlight" roof tent, which can sleep up to three people. It can be installed on camper vans, SUVs, and any vehicle with a roof rail. The three-person variant costs around 2,500 euros.

In total, 778 exhibitors will display their products across 16 halls and an outdoor area. Besides motorhomes and caravans, accessories, equipment parts, tents, and mobile homes will also be showcased. Destinations, camping grounds, and motorhome parking spots will also promote themselves at the Caravan Salon. In 2023, approximately 254,000 visitors attended the event.

The trend in caravans: light and compact

"Potential buyers can look forward to the generally stable and even occasionally decreased price levels of new caravans and motorhomes," said a spokesperson for the event. A trend in caravans is light and compact trailers, making them suitable for electric vehicles.

In motorhomes, there's a new generation of base vehicles equipped with more assistance systems and more fuel-efficient engines. "Four-wheel drive is also gaining popularity," the spokesperson added.

As of early 2024, according to the Caravaning Industry Association (CIVD), there were nearly 908,000 motorhomes registered in Germany, along with over 770,000 caravans.

In their free time, caravan enthusiasts can explore the various van models at the Caravan Salon, such as the Malibu "Genius 641 LE" or the Hobby "Prestige Van." With the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, lightweight caravans like Adria's "Aviva Lite 300 LH" are becoming more popular, offering functional features for a reasonable price.

