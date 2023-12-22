Rutte promises Selensky delivery of F16 jets

Time and again, Selensky reiterates that Ukraine urgently needs F16 fighter jets. In one of his last official acts, outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte promises to prepare the delivery of 18 aircraft as quickly as possible.

The Netherlands is preparing to deliver the first promised F-16 fighter jets from US production to Ukraine. Initially, 18 of the fighter jets are to be prepared for delivery to the country attacked by Russia, as the Dutch Ministry of Defense explained without giving a delivery date.

The Netherlands and Denmark announced in August, with the approval of the USA, that they would deliver up to 61 fighter jets as soon as the Ukrainian pilots had been trained. According to the Netherlands, however, the jets require further testing before they can be delivered. In addition to an export license, a number of other criteria must be met before delivery can take place. These include requirements for personnel and infrastructure.

Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte stated that the decision confirms his country's undiminished commitment to providing Ukraine with the support it needs "to respond to the ongoing Russian aggression".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that he had spoken to Rutte and thanked him for his support. The topics discussed were developments on the front, the situation in the Black Sea and Ukraine's current military needs. The Netherlands has sent five F-16 fighter jets to Romania in recent months. They are to be used there to train Ukrainian pilots.

