"Russia's violative human rights system"

In recent years, Russian suppression against civil society has grown more intense, according to a UN report. The extent of this repression might be even more extensive than the figures presented by the special rapporteur. Human rights infringements are becoming more prevalent in Russia, the report reveals. Mariana Katzarova, a UN special rapporteur, asserts that there's now a structured, state-backed system of human rights violations in place. Appointed in 2023, Katzarova's role is to monitor the situation in Russia.

Individuals criticizing Russia's actions towards Ukraine and voicing dissenting opinions are facing increased scrutiny. Katzarova estimates that at least 1,372 individuals have been wrongfully imprisoned due to these charges. These include human rights activists, journalists, and war critics who have been given lengthy sentences based on fabricated evidence. They have reportedly been subjected to physical torture while in custody. Some political prisoners are kept in solitary cells, while others are forced into psychiatric clinics against their will. The true number could be higher, a colleague suggested.

More individuals in Russia are being stigmatized as "foreign agents," implying they receive funding or influence from foreign entities, as per Katzarova's report. This label significantly limits their professional opportunities and forces many to resign. The law was enacted in 2012.

As of August 16, 846 individuals and organizations have been classified as "foreign agents." The majority of these labelings have occurred since Russia initiated its invasion of Ukraine. Over 200 media outlets and over 100 journalists fall under this category. Between 2012 and March 2022, only 336 individuals had been labeled as "foreign agents." Russia refuses to engage with Katzarova, she stated.

