Russia's leading intelligence figurepredicts potential assault on NATO no later than 2030.

The head of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, Bruno Kahl, has issued a warning about a direct military threat from Russia. "By the close of this decade, Russian military forces could theoretically have the ability to execute an assault on NATO," Kahl stated during a session of the Parliamentary Control Panel of the German Bundestag.

"The Kremlin regards the Federal Republic of Germany as an enemy," Kahl continued, pointing out that Germany is the second-highest backer of Ukraine, which Russia invaded in 2022.

"We're currently facing a head-on collision with Russia," Kahl declared. According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin's objective isn't solely focused on Ukraine, but "in practice, it's about establishing a new global governance." Russian intelligence agencies are acting aggressively with all their resources "and without any regard for ethical boundaries."

"A further worsening of the situation is by no means impossible," Kahl warned. Therefore, German security services need the necessary tools and expertise from politics to counter these threats.

