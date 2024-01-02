Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsdespiteairportrussiaSheremetyevosanctionspassengers

Russia's largest airport Sheremetyevo has again handled significantly more passengers

Despite sanctions

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
Russia's largest airport Sheremetyevo has again handled significantly more passengers.aussiedlerbote.de
Russia's largest airport Sheremetyevo has again handled significantly more passengers.aussiedlerbote.de

Russia's largest airport Sheremetyevo has again handled significantly more passengers

Russia's largest airport Sheremetyevo handled significantly more passengers in the second year of the war of aggression against Ukraine despite sanctions. In 2023, 36.6 million passengers were counted, which corresponds to an increase of 28.7 percent compared to the previous year. This was announced by the airport's deputy CEO, Andrey Nikulin, according to the Interfax agency on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, operations were still far below the 49.9 million passengers in 2019, the last year before the coronavirus pandemic and before the war. Two of the five passenger terminals in Sheremetyevo are currently in use.

Immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the EU states and many other countries suspended air traffic with Russia. Sanctions were imposed on Russian aviation. After the shock of the first year of the war, domestic traffic at the airport reportedly increased again by 22% in 2023 and international traffic by 50%.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de

Comments

Related

Latest

A member of the fire department sprays water from a hose. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Judiciary resumes investigations after 2008 fire

Almost 16 years after a house fire in Ludwigshafen (Palatinate) that left nine people dead, the public prosecutor's office has reopened the investigation. "This step was taken on the basis of information", said the senior public prosecutor Hubert Ströber on Tuesday in Frankenthal. "If we have...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public
View of the flood area, after the river Ems burst its banks the water stands on many flat areas in....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Interior Minister: Well under 2000 people evacuated

According to Interior Minister Daniela Behrens, well under 2000 people have been evacuated in Lower Saxony in recent days due to flooding. The SPD politician said this in an interview with NDR-Info on Tuesday. In view of the situation, this is not very much, said the Minister. This shows that...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public