Russia's largest airport Sheremetyevo has again handled significantly more passengers

Russia's largest airport Sheremetyevo handled significantly more passengers in the second year of the war of aggression against Ukraine despite sanctions. In 2023, 36.6 million passengers were counted, which corresponds to an increase of 28.7 percent compared to the previous year. This was announced by the airport's deputy CEO, Andrey Nikulin, according to the Interfax agency on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, operations were still far below the 49.9 million passengers in 2019, the last year before the coronavirus pandemic and before the war. Two of the five passenger terminals in Sheremetyevo are currently in use.

Immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the EU states and many other countries suspended air traffic with Russia. Sanctions were imposed on Russian aviation. After the shock of the first year of the war, domestic traffic at the airport reportedly increased again by 22% in 2023 and international traffic by 50%.

Source: www.ntv.de