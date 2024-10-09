Russians view Germany as a hostile nation

Since 2022, Russia has been engaged in conflict with Ukraine, which has led to a significant change in Russians' views towards Germany. According to a survey conducted by the Levada Center, a large majority of Russians now harbor negative feelings towards Germany, with 62% having an unfavorable or somewhat unfavorable opinion of the country. Contrarily, in 2019, a majority of Russians held a positive or somewhat positive view of Germany, with 61% expressing favorable sentiments.

The Russian sociologist Lev Gudkov, who was speaking in Berlin about a study on Russia's perception of Germany, attributed this shift in attitudes to the start of the war against Ukraine. He stated that the majority of Russians disapprove of Germany's criticism of the war and its support for Ukraine.

In May of 2022, the Levada Center surveyed 1600 Russians and found that 62% held a negative view of Germany, while only 11% understood Germany's stance on the war. Gudkov identified the increased anti-German propaganda in Russia as a factor contributing to this shift in attitudes.

Despite the propaganda, there are still remnants of positive sentiment towards Germany, with 39% of respondents believing that friendly relations with Germany are possible. Another 40% expressed a desire for friendly relations with Germany, even if it seems unlikely.

However, the Levada Center, which Gudkov heads, is under pressure from the Russian authorities. In 2016, the Russian justice system labeled the institute as a so-called foreign agent.

Germany has surpassed Ukraine and Poland as hostile countries for the Russians. Only the USA and Britain are seen as bigger enemies by the Russian population.

