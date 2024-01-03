Russians lose state-of-the-art radar system in Ukraine

The Yastreb-AV is Russia's most modern artillery reconnaissance system. It is intended to help the Kremlin's troops locate Ukraine's HIMARS missile launchers. Shortly after Moscow announces the deployment of the devices on the front line, Kiev reports the destruction of a Yastreb AV by HIMARS missiles.

A valuable artillery reconnaissance system of the Russian armed forces has apparently been destroyed shortly after being deployed in Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday that Moscow's troops are now using the latest Yastreb-AV on the front line, specifically to detect the HIMARS missile launchers supplied by the USA. According to the Kremlin, the system "increases the efficiency of artillery fire" on the battlefield.

However, just a few hours after the report was published, Ukraine declared that such a radar system had been hit with missiles and destroyed. A 1K148 Yastreb AV had been discovered during a reconnaissance mission in the south of the country.

"Members of the special operations forces, together with a unit of the defence forces, the 140th separate mechanized brigade, carried out an attack with HIMARS," the special forces command announced on Facebook and published a drone video showing the impact. The command did not say exactly when and where the clip was recorded.

According to the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti , the Yastreb-AV is the "most modern Russian radar system with a phased antenna for reconnaissance of artillery positions". The system tracks the trajectory of enemy shells to determine the launch location. These coordinates are then transmitted to its own artillery in order to engage the enemy positions.

The US magazine"Forbes" speculates that the Ukrainian military may have known in which region to search for the reconnaissance system, as the Yastreb-AV's radar transmits a distinctive signal that may be known to Kiev's secret services. It is unclear how many Yastreb-AVs Moscow has and how many are in use in the war zone.

According to the Ukrainian war blog Militaryni, the system has only recently become available to Russia's armed forces. According to this, the final tests were only completed at the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022. Back in August, the Ukrainian brigadier general of the Tavria military unit, Alexander Tarnavskyi, announced the destruction of a Yastreb AV.

Source: www.ntv.de