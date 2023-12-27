Russians fire on Kherson railroad station

In the evening, around 140 people are waiting for a train to take them out of the embattled city of Kherson. Then Russia attacks the station. One policeman dies on the spot and there are injuries.

Russia has fired rockets at the train station in the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine. At the time of the attack, many civilians were waiting there for an evacuation train, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in his evening video address. The number of dead and injured is still being determined. The Ukrainian Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko, wrote on Telegram that there were 140 civilians in the station. One policeman was killed and two others were injured by shrapnel. Two civilians are said to have been injured.

According to the authorities, more than 100 civilians were bussed out of the frontline town to Mykolaiv. According to the Ukrainian railroads, trains from Kramatorsk, Lviv and Kiev to Kherson were also diverted to Mykolaiv. The damage to the station and the affected train is currently being investigated.

Kherson is the capital of the Kherson region of the same name in southern Ukraine. It was occupied by Russian troops shortly after the start of the war almost two years ago, but was liberated by the Ukrainians a few months later. Since then, the people of Kherson have been repeatedly subjected to heavy shelling by the Russian army, which continues to control areas on the opposite side of the Dnipro River.

During the night, Kherson and the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa were once again targeted by Russian combat drones. The air defenses in both cities went into action and explosions could be heard. The Russian military had ordered the drones to fly over the Black Sea.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de