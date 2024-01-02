Russians devastate their own village

Russia is launching massive air strikes against Ukraine. However, something goes wrong. Ammunition transported by an army plane explodes 150 kilometers from the border and damages several houses in a Russian village.

The Russian army accidentally bombed one of its own villages during its attacks on Ukraine. Ammunition transported by an army plane "accidentally exploded" in the village of Petropavlovka, around 150 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow said.

No one was killed or injured in the incident. However, there was "damage" to seven buildings.

The governor of the region, Alexander Gusev, wrote on Telegram of an "accidental discharge" of the projectile. He did not specify the type of weapon. Unauthenticated videos circulated on social media that allegedly showed severe damage to several houses in the village.

The incident reportedly took place in the morning at around 9 a.m. local time. At this time, the Russian air force was carrying out heavy attacks on numerous targets in Ukraine. It used combat drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles in several waves.

Ukraine intercepts numerous missiles

According to the Ukrainian military, it intercepted over 70 missiles and cruise missiles launched by the Russian armed forces. These included 10 Kinshal missiles, 59 cruise missiles and 3 Kalibr missiles, according to army chief Valery Salushnyi on Telegram. The Ukrainian capital Kiev was the main target of the Russian missile and drone attack.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 4 people were killed and at least 92 injured. According to Selenskyj, Russia has fired around 170 Iranian "Shahed" attack drones and dozens of different missiles at Ukraine since December 31. "For the third day already, our air defenders are doing an incredible job," the Ukrainian president wrote on Telegram.

Source: www.ntv.de