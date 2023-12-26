Conflicts - Russian warship hit in Crimean port - one dead

The Ukrainian air force has reportedly destroyed a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow. The large landing ship "Novocherkassk" was hit with cruise missiles in the port of the city of Feodosiya on the Black Sea peninsula, announced the commander of the Ukrainian air force, Mykola Oleshchuk.

The Ministry of Defense in Moscow confirmed the attack, but only spoke of damage to the ship. In addition, the Russian air defense system shot down two Ukrainian Air Force fighter jets during the attack.

One person was killed in the "hostile attack", according to Sergei Aksyonov, the Crimean governor appointed by Moscow. Two people were also injured. Aksyonov also confirmed an explosion and a fire in the Feodosiya region on his Telegram news service channel. Six buildings were damaged by the force of the detonation. Aksyonov said that the area had been cordoned off and residents of some houses had to be relocated elsewhere. He called on people to remain calm.

Putin informed immediately

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also immediately informed President Vladimir Putin about the strike on the ship and the damage to the "Novocherkassk", said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. There was no information on the extent of the damage. The two Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jets that were shot down belonged to the tactical aviation squadrons of the Ukrainian air force and fired guided missiles, the ministry in Moscow said. The spokesman for the Ukrainian air force, Yuri Ihnat, denied the shooting down of Ukrainian aircraft on Radio Svoboda.

Photos and videos of a large explosion could be seen on social networks. The authenticity of the footage could not initially be independently verified. According to officially unconfirmed reports, the "Novocherkassk" was allegedly loaded with combat drones and other ammunition. The head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, said in Kiev that there would no longer be a Russian Black Sea fleet in Crimea in future.

Ukraine has repeatedly hit Russian warships hard in attacks. According to Ukrainian information, 10 Russian ships have been sunk and 16 damaged since the start of the war. The sinking of the "Moskva", the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, attracted particular attention last year.

Crimea frequently the target of Ukrainian attacks

Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014 in violation of international law, is a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks. The peninsula serves as an important point in Russia's war against Ukraine - from there, Moscow's troops in the south of the attacked country are supplied with supplies. From the Black Sea, Russia is attacking Ukraine with drones and missiles from warships. The leadership in Kiev has repeatedly announced its intention to liberate Crimea from Russian occupation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Salushnyi admitted that his troops had largely withdrawn from the completely destroyed small town of Mariinka in the eastern Donetsk region. The general told journalists in Kiev that the armed forces were in the northern part and that new defense lines had been prepared outside Marjinka. The day before, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had announced the conquest of the town, which has been embattled since February 2022.

