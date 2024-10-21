Russian troops are depicted in videos engaging in combat against insurgents.

For a considerable period, Ukrainians have been reporting relentless assaults by Kremlin troops, resulting in significant casualties despite heavy losses. This information, however, rarely sheds light on the perspectives of Russian soldiers enduring this brutal strategy. Two recordings have emerged, featuring soldiers who seem disgruntled and accusing their superiors.

The casualty count for Russian forces, as per Ukrainian sources, is an alarming 1000 daily fatalities and injuries. This figure is being acknowledged as plausible by Western allies like the US and UK. The past week was the deadliest since the conflict began, claiming 10,040 lives.

These heavy losses are attributed to the Russian army's continuous exposing of soldiers to storming attacks on Ukrainian positions. Soldiers daring to oppose face severe consequences, such as severe penalties or execution. Moscow seems to overlook these losses due to the constant recruitment of new soldiers.

A video circulating on a popular Telegram channel, known for critical reports from within the Russian forces, apparently captures dissent against this harsh approach. "Azid," the speaker, claims to be a member of the 19th Tank Regiment. He criticizes their Ukrainian targets but then berates his own command for threatening to "eliminate" them for disobeying "stupid, drunken orders." He accuses the battalion commander of inciting violence against their own men, stating, "They're killing us because we refuse to advance, because we lose 90% of our people in every attack." The soldiers in the video vow not to participate in any more missions under the present command and seek intervention from higher-ups, including the Russian military prosecutor's office.

The 19th Tank Regiment is reportedly stationed in the Kreminna area and received reinforcements from the 11th Tank Regiment, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

In another clip, a soldier from a different frontline location expresses similar grievances. The footage mentions Maksymilianivka, near the contested town of Kurachove. Soldiers from the 175th Reconnaissance Battalion of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division were allegedly compelled to join the 102nd Regiment and were threatened by their commander. He reportedly warned them of being used as "cannon fodder" and vowed to "personally eliminate" them by coupling them into armored personnel carriers and sending them to Kurachove. Many soldiers sent to the 102nd Regiment have either been killed or gone missing. The soldiers refused to comply with what they deemed "suicidal orders" and abandoned a support post on their own.

The authenticity of these clips cannot be conclusively proven. However, they resonate with reports from Ukraine and other sources concerning the Russian army's conduct. The principal objective of Kyiv's army in its defensive struggle against the Russian invasion is to inflict massive losses on the Kremlin's troops, thereby hindering their capacity to sustain the invasion. Nevertheless, under extreme pressure, the Ukrainians are forced to retreat and vacate territories. Subsequently, they strive to eliminate as many attacking Russians as possible from favorable positions. "We force the invaders to pay an exorbitant price for every inch of our land," declares the Ministry of Defense.

The Military prosecutor's office in Russia might find it challenging to ignore the discontent expressed by soldiers from the 19th Tank Regiment, as they threaten to withhold participation in missions due to severe consequences and high casualty rates. The continuous exposure of Russian soldiers to storming attacks by Ukrainian positions, coupled with harsh punishment for disobedience, has led to a significant number of soldiers refusing to comply with what they consider suicidal orders.

