Russian sources report: Ukrainians target substation near power plant's vicinity.

As declared by the administrators of the Russian-managed nuclear power plant (NPP) Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian troops allegedly struck a surrounding substation once more, damaging a transformer. The NPP officials announced on Telegram that artillery fire struck a transformer at the "Raduga" substation in Enerhodar, a southeastern Ukrainian city. A snap was captured displaying vapor rising from a building's roof. It was reportedly revealed that the power supply to Enerhodar remained uninterrupted. The Zaporizhzhia NPP, the European region's largest with six reactors, was seized by Russian forces at the onset of Russia's attack on Ukraine in February 2022. Both sides frequently accuse each other of assaulting or intending to assault the power plant.

23:15 Zelenskyy doubts atomic jeopardies: "Putin cherishes his living"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed reservations about ongoing atomic threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with Fox News. Putin, according to Zelenskyy, cherishes his life and consequently, he is unlikely to deploy nuclear weapons. "It's difficult to read Putin's mind," Zelenskyy admitted. "He might use nuclear weapons against any nation at any time - or perhaps not. However, I don't believe he will."

22:10 FPÖ's stance on the Ukraine war and Russia after election winThe Austrian parliamentary election has resulted in a significant rearrangement of the political landscape. The far-right FPÖ is rejoicing over a historic victory with 28.7% according to projections. The FPÖ had taken a severely critical stance towards the EU in their election manifesto. Despite the Ukraine conflict, the party adopts a relatively lenient stand towards Russia and does not see any problem with Austria's dependence on Russian gas. The gas agreement between Vienna and Moscow was extended until 2040 in 2018. It includes a binding supply commitment for substantial volumes of natural gas and guarantees payment even in the absence of gas supply. From January to May 2024, over 90% of Austria's gas imports came from Russia.**

21:37 Russian Prime Minister embarks on Tehran tripRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is heading to Tehran for talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. The meeting is set for Monday, as announced by the Russian government. Mishustin will also meet Iranian Vice President Mohammad Resa Aref. According to the Russian government, during his Tehran visit, Mishustin will address "the entire span of Russian-Iranian collaboration in sectors such as trade, economy, culture, and humanitarian aid." The West accuses Iran of providing drones and missiles to the Russian military for its operations in Ukraine. Tehran denies this claim.**

21:02 Denmark Provides Millions in Military Aid to Ukraine and Utilizes Frozen Russian AssetsDenmark has announced another military aid package for Ukraine, valued at 1.3 billion Danish kroner (around 174 million euros). The funding will be used to supply weapons and military equipment manufactured in Ukraine to the front lines, according to the Danish Ministry of Defense. The funds will be acquired through the use of frozen Russian assets. In addition, the Danish government has plans to establish a defensive industry partnership between Denmark and Ukraine in Kyiv, where collaborations in the defense sector will be fostered, as announced by the Danish Ministry of Trade and Industry. "Wars are not won only on the battlefield, but also in industry," explained Minister Morten Bødskov.**

20:31 Norway Contemplates Fence Along Border with RussiaNorway may construct a fence along its border with Russia, as suggested by Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl. "A border fence is quite intriguing not only because it can deter, but also because it accommodates sensors and technology that permit detection when people approach the border," she told NRK radio. The Norwegian government is mulling over various measures to bolster security along the 198-kilometer border, including augmenting the number of border personnel or intensifying surveillance, Mehl mentioned. She visited Finland in the summer to learn about Finland's methods for safeguarding its 1,340-kilometer border with Russia. Finland shut down all border crossings with Russia in late 2023 following the entry of more than 1,300 migrants from third countries without proper documents within three months. Finland blames Russia for engaging in "hybrid warfare."**

18:59 Heavy artillery clashes and Russian aerial assaults in eastern UkraineIntense artillery exchanges and Russian airstrikes with glide bombs have jolted the frontlines in eastern Ukraine. Nearly 20 settlements near Sumy and Kharkiv were shelled by Russian artillery, according to the evening report by Ukraine's General Staff in Kyiv. New Russian assaults on Ukrainian defense lines were reported from the conflict zones around Donbass. In Pokrovsk, 13 assaults were repelled, and in Kurachove, 17 Russian troop advances were halted. However, these figures cannot be independently confirmed. Similarly fierce clashes were documented in the Vuhledar region. Ukrainian military experts are worried that the small town in Donbass's southern sector could be soon overrun by Russian forces.

18:21 Ukraine allegedly bombs Russian weapons depot in Volgograd with over 100 dronesUkraine claims to have attacked a weapons depot in southern Russia's Volgograd region with over 100 drones, as per their statements. The military depot in Kotluban was targeted in the attack, according to the Ukrainian army, which announced the attack on Telegram. "Fires and ammunition explosions" were observed at the depot, a representative from Ukraine's defense sector reported. The 120 Ukrainian drones supposedly flew over 600 kilometers to attack the weapons depot, resulting in damage to "ammunition and rocket storage facilities," which will reportedly result in a depletion of ammunition for Russian occupation forces' units. So far, Russia has not confirmed the incident.

17:42 Baerbock: Long-range weapons crucial for breaching minefield in eastern UkraineGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock underscores the importance of long-range weapons for Ukraine's self-defense: "I have always viewed them as essential, especially in bypassing the minefield in the east of Ukraine," Baerbock said to ARD. When asked if further assistance should be provided by Germany in the future, she replied that her stance was clear, while Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a different view: "And in a democratic coalition - in a democratic coalition - if we can't agree on that point, we can't support it. Then others, like the Americans and the British and the French, can do it." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is pressing for the approval of the use of Western weapons beyond the Russian border. This would enable, for instance, the protection of bomber bases from attack. The USA would need to approve the use of ATACMS missiles, while Britain would need to approve the use of Storm-Shadow cruise missiles. German Taurus cruise missiles could even reach Moscow, unlike comparable weapon systems from Britain or France.

17:10 Around 500 Researchers Impacted by CERN's Suspension of Cooperation with RussiaApproximately 500 researchers affiliated with Russian institutions are affected by CERN's forthcoming suspension of cooperation with Russia, according to the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN). These collaborators will have to cease their work once the contract expires on November 30, as a CERN spokesperson confirms, supporting media reports. CERN decided to sever ties with Russia and its ally Belarus in June 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This decision was finalized in December 2023. The agreement with Belarus had already lapsed at the end of June 2024, affecting 15 Belarusian scientists, according to the CERN spokesperson. Russia's departure also means the loss of a significant CERN contributor, as Moscow currently contributes around 4.5% to the organization's budget. However, other member states are anticipated to fill this deficit.

15:55 Russian Forces Foil Six Ukrainian Intrusion Attempts in KurskRussian forces claim to have thwarted six fresh attempts by Ukraine to infiltrate the western region of Kursk, as per information from the Moscow Defense Ministry. Reuters reports that the ministry revealed in a Telegram post that their troops, aided by warplanes and artillery, managed to repel incursion attempts close to the village of Novy Put, approximately 79 kilometers west of Sudzha. According to the ministry, 50 Ukrainian soldiers sustained injuries or fatalities, while a tank and four armored combat vehicles were destroyed, along with a car. These allegations remain unverified.

15:28 Graphic Scenes of Damage: Russia Drops 13 Air raids on ZaporizhzhyaThe Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya experiences a series of air raids, injuring at least 13 individuals and leading to several residential structures collapsing. Flames break out in multiple buildings. The Ukrainian emergency service reports that ten private homes were damaged.

14:56 German Military Prepares for Worse - Probability of Conventional War in Europe Within Five YearsFollowing the conclusion of the "Red Storm Alpha" exercise, the German military has announced plans for a sequel, dubbed "Red Storm Bravo". The three-day drill ended on Saturday in the Hamburg harbor, leaving the regional command satisfied. "We met our training objectives both at the command post and with the 2nd Home Defense Company," explains the Chief of Staff, Lieutenant Colonel Joern Plischke. The purpose of the exercise was to protect critical infrastructure, maintain consistent situational awareness, and facilitate quick and secure communication among all participants. In the context of Russia's attack on Ukraine, a conventional war in Europe within the next five years is plausible, they stated. NATO aims to counter this collectively, necessitating swift deployment of allied troops from west to east. "Germany, due to its strategic location, plays a pivotal role as a hub. Therefore, practicing military transport via rail, road, or air, supplying necessities such as food, beds, or fuel, or securing entire vehicle columns becomes crucial to convincingly deter potential threats," elaborates the German military.

14:27 British Insights: Russian Munitions Losses Surging Due to Drone StrikesUkrainian drone strikes reportedly inflicted the largest munitions losses on Russia since the conflict began, according to British assessments. A strike on a munitions depot near Turov in Russia's Tver region on September 18 is believed to have destroyed at least 30,000 tons of munitions, the British Defense Ministry stated in its regular intelligence update. Subsequent Ukrainian attacks on depots in Tikhoretsk and other locations in Turov took place on the night of September 21, the ministry wrote. The total munitions destroyed at the three locations represents the most substantial loss of Russian and North Korean-provided munitions throughout the war.

13:57 Russia Justifies Expansion of Nuclear DoctrineDespite criticism, Russia justified its alterations to its nuclear weapons employment doctrine. The strengthening of nuclear deterrence fundamentals became necessary due to NATO infrastructure encroaching closer to Russia's borders and Western powers attempting to achieve victory over Moscow through their weapon delivery to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained to Russian state television. The decision to employ nuclear weapons will be made by the military.

13:19 Volunteer Medical Workers Fight Against Russian Missiles in Kharkiv whenever Russian missiles strike a building in Kharkiv, Serhii is typically present at the scene shortly after. As part of a volunteer aid group, he treats the injured and attempts to rescue individuals from the wreckage. He has deliberately chosen this role.

12:42 Saporizhzhia Reports 16 Casualties Following Russian Cruise Missile Attack The number of casualties in Saporizhzhia after a Russian cruise missile attack has risen to 16, including a 17-year-old boy, according to the city's military administration, who made the announcement on Telegram. On Saturday, Russian forces bombed Saporizhzhia with 13 cruise missiles, consistently attacking the city in the early morning hours. All casualties have been rescued and treated.

11:50 Heartbreaking Symbol - Zelensky Recalls Babyn Yar MassacreUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commemorated the Babyn Yar massacre, where over 33,000 Jews lost their lives at the hands of the German Wehrmacht in a ravine in Kyiv 83 years ago. Babyn Yar, Zelensky said via an online platform, is "a heartbreaking symbol that reveals the most horrific atrocities occur when the world chooses to ignore, remain silent, or exhibit indifference instead of confronting evil." Zelensky, of Jewish descent, also emphasized that Babyn Yar serves as unequivocal evidence of the inhumane acts nations are capable of when their leaders "opt for intimidation and violence" - an apparent reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

11:16 Ukraine: Death Toll from Yesterday's Clinic Attack in Sumy Surpasses FiveThe death toll from the Russian attack on a hospital in the Ukrainian border town of Sumy has surpassed five. The clinic was bombarded twice by Russia on Saturday, with the second attack taking place while rescue workers were retrieving the injured and dead, and patients were being evacuated. Russian forces attacked the border region with 31 rounds overnight and early Monday morning.

10:42 Russian News Sources Report Major Explosions Near Military BasesVarious Russian media outlets and military bloggers now report explosions near Russian military installments. Recent occurrences include explosions near the naval base in Baltijsk, Krasnodar region, which is known for launching kamikaze drones against Ukraine, according to Astra news agency. Additionally, a large munitions depot in Kotluban, Volgograd Oblast, was hit, resulting in massive explosions, a significant fire, and detonations. The Ukrainian side alleges that Iranian ballistic missiles and launchers were stored at the Kotluban depot.

09:57 Ukrainian Military Records Over 165 Engagements in 24 HoursSince the previous day, the Ukrainian military has documented up to 165 engagements, with approximately one-quarter of them happening in and around the heavily disputed town of Pokrovsk, located within the Donbass region. According to their report, Russian forces conducted 73 airstrikes against strategic locations and civilian centers, utilizing 124 guided aerial bombs and launching seven missiles. In total, they initiated over 4,700 attacks, which included 179 multiple rocket launcher attacks and the usage of more than 1,700 kamikaze drones. Conversely, Ukrainian aircraft and missile/artillery forces claimed to have carried out six strikes on fortified areas inhabited by enemy personnel, weaponry, and military equipment.

09:17 Tragic Incident in Ukraine: High-Ranking Judge Killed in Drone Attack on Civilian VehicleAs reported by Ukrinform news site, citing information from the regional prosecutor's office, a judge from the Supreme Court, who was independently providing humanitarian aid to the residents of a Charkiv region village, met his untimely demise in a drone attack on a civilian vehicle. Leonid Loboyko was instantly killed as a hostile first-person-view drone struck his SUV while he was driving to the village to deliver aid. Three women who were also traveling in the vehicle were wounded in the incident. The Ukrainian authorities are currently investigating the event as potential war crimes and murder.

08:55 Ukraine Suffers Heavy Damage and Injuries from Russian Attacks in SaporischschjaThe Ukrainian authorities have reported significant damage to civilian structures in Saporischschja, a southern industrial city, following a series of massive Russian air strikes. At least seven people were reportedly injured, according to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the regional administration, in a Telegram post. The post indicated that people may still be trapped beneath the rubble. Over ten air strikes occurred with several fires reported as a result.

08:27 Russia Reports Intercepting and Destroying 125 Ukrainian DronesRussian defense authorities claim that they successfully intercepted and destroyed a total of 125 Ukrainian drones during the previous night. The announcement was made by regional governors, who did not report any casualties as a result of the attacks. According to the report, 67 drones were shot down in the Volgograd region, 17 each in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions, and 18 in the Rostov region.

07:42 Ukrainian Military Reports Over 1100 Russian Casualties in 24 HoursThe Ukrainian military has reported an estimated 1170 Russian casualties over the past 24 hours, bringing the accumulated tally of Russian injured and deceased soldiers to approximately 652,000. The Ukrainian forces also reported nine destroyed Russian tanks, 62 artillery systems, and 38 armored vehicles. Ninety-three drones and one air defense system were reportedly shot down.

07:22 Military Bloggers: Ukrainian Strikes Hit Russian Ammunition DepotsMilitary bloggers on the X platform have reported that Ukrainian drone attacks targeted a Russian arsenal in Kotluban overnight. Reports of fires have been recorded near the large ammunition depot in the Volgograd Oblast, as well as from data provided by the NASA Fire Information System about the northern flank of the depot. While neither the Kremlin nor the Ukrainian military has publicly commented on these events, multiple local sources have reported the occurrence of fires at the depot.

06:54 SPD Leader Calls for Strong Support of Ukraine at Upcoming Biden SummitLars Klingbeil, leader of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), has expressed hope that the upcoming Ukraine summit with US President Joe Biden in Ramstein will serve as a show of solidarity with the country being attacked by Russia. Klingbeil stated that the conference must emphasize the need for ongoing support of Ukraine, even after the US presidential election, for as long as it is required. He also suggested considering the organization of future peace conferences to discuss a long-term peace perspective for Ukraine's sake.

05:42 Ukrainian President's Spokesperson on Weapon Deployment: Russians Will Know FirstAccording to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokesperson, Serhiy Nykyforov, a definitive decision on deploying Western weapons on Russian soil has yet to be made. During the Ukrainian news program 24/7, Nykyforov explained that there is no clear, final decision on this matter, but Zelensky has held discussions with multiple international parties involved in the decision-making process, including Italy, France, the UK, and the US. Nykyforov also added that the Russians will be the first to learn of any permission to infiltrate Russian territory deeply. Following that disclosure, there will be an official announcement.

04:45 Switzerland Backing China's Peace Proposal, Kyiv Expresses DispleasureSwitzerland's Foreign Ministry has endorsed a peace initiative spearheaded by China to bring a halt to the Ukraine conflict. Bern's viewpoint on such schemes has undergone a transformation, the ministry shares. Meanwhile, Kyiv voices its dissatisfaction with Switzerland's position. Ukraine is gearing up for a second peace conference slated for November. In June, numerous countries, excluding Russia and China, participated in the inaugural gathering in Switzerland.

03:29 Lithuania Dispatches Assistance to KyivLithuania is dispatching a military aid bundle consisting of ammunition, computers, and logistics provisions to Ukraine. The delivery is anticipated within this week, as per the Lithuanian administration. According to Vilnius, Lithuania has already dispatched 155-mm ammunition, M577 and M113 armored vehicles, anti-drone systems, anti-tank weapons, remote control systems, and various other equipment since the year's start.

02:29 Series of Deaths in Kharkiv Region Following Russian AttacksThree people lost their lives and six others sustained injuries due to Russian airstrikes on the Slatyne village in the Kharkiv region, as local authorities report. The attacks targeted civilian facilities and struck an educational institution and businesses when people were out on the streets, as suggested by the Kharkiv Oblast's governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

01:29 North Korea Views US Aid to Ukraine as "Pyromania"North Korea, charged with illicit weapons transactions to Russia, perceives the over $8 billion in US military aid for Ukraine as "a catastrophic blunder" and a dangerous game of "pyromania" against nuclear powerhouse Russia. US President Joe Biden announced the aid during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington. The aid is intended to bolster Kyiv's self-defense and incorporates weapons with extended reach, improving Ukraine's capacity to attack Russia from a secure distance.

00:25 Victim Count in Sumy Attacks by Russia Rises to TenThe count of casualties from Russian attacks on a hospital in the Ukrainian border city of Sumy has escalated to ten. At the onset, one individual was slain in the initial strike on the clinic, explains Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko. During the evacuation of patients, the hospital was bombarded again. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of waging a "war against hospitals."

The European Union has expressed concern over the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is under Russian control, and has called for a demilitarized zone around the plant to prevent any escalation.

