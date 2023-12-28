Russian show stars face consequences over nude party

At the end of December, Russian celebrities from show business celebrate a frivolous party in a Moscow nightclub. But published footage of the party calls the authorities into action. The participants now face professional consequences.

Following a scandal involving a party with lots of naked skin, internationally renowned music stars Filipp Kirkorov and Dima Bilan have come under pressure in Moscow. According to media reports, the prominent singers are facing consequences after photos and videos of the raunchy party organized in a club were published.

For days, state media have been reporting on the "decadent" party of rich show stars who danced half-naked, splashed and had fun at a time when Russian soldiers were giving their lives in the war against Ukraine. The well-known propagandist Vladimir Solovyov called the party participants "beasts" and "scum". They had "no idea how much the people hate you".

According to the media, Kirkorov, the "king of the Russian pop scene", is now threatened with being stripped of the title of "People's Artist" by the Ministry of Culture. The 56-year-old has met with his lawyers, reported the tabloid "Moskovsky Komsomolets". His spokeswoman complained that his website had been blocked.

15 days in prison for rapper

The party itself took place in a Moscow club on December 20 at the invitation of blogger Nastja Iwlejewa under the motto "Almost naked". Presenter Xeniya Sobchak, who ran against Kremlin leader Valdimir Putin in the 2018 presidential election, was also there.

When pictures of the half-naked guests of the Russian show business subsequently appeared online, there was initially protest from ultra-conservative circles. Videos emerged of masked alleged front-line fighters who condemned the celebration as offensive in wartime and called for investigations.

In addition, more than 20 Russian citizens filed a lawsuit against Ivlyeva. The amount in dispute is one billion roubles, the equivalent of around ten million euros. The plaintiffs want Ivlyeva to donate this money to an organization that supports the Russian attack on Ukraine. Due to the growing public outrage, the Russian authorities finally got involved.

The rapper Vacio has already been arrested and sentenced to 15 days in prison. According to the Tass news agency, the musician, who was seen in photos of the party wearing only a sock over his genitals, was accused of "homosexual propaganda" and "hooliganism". His case therefore falls under a law banning "LGBTQ propaganda", which was further tightened by the Supreme Court's ban on the international LGBT movement at the end of November.

"Ready for my public execution"

Those involved in the party have since publicly apologized for their half-naked appearance. In a video, organizer Iwlejewa tearfully pleads for an apology. She asks for a "second chance", Ivlyeva says to the Russian people - and adds: "If the answer is 'no', I am ready for my public execution."

But that is obviously not the end of it. The club was closed. Several pop stars, such as singer Lolita Milyavskaya, have complained that they are virtually banned from performing. According to her, several events have been canceled since then - including her participation in the traditional New Year's concert of Russian show stars.

The Kremlin has not commented on the recordings of the party. Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, said on state radio station Sputnik that life teaches "painful lessons". The participants of the party must "understand the gravity of the problem and mend their ways".

Source: www.ntv.de