Russian sentenced to 14 years in prison for membership in pro-Ukrainian militia

A Russian military court has sentenced a man to 14 years in prison for treason after he allegedly joined a pro-Ukrainian militia and planned an attack. The court in the Siberian region of Krasnojarsk convicted Artem Sanscharayev for being a "convinced ideological opponent" of Russia and "dissatisfied with the current political regime".

Prosecutors accused Sanscharayev of purchasing materials for Molotov cocktails "to undermine Russia's economic security and defense capabilities". Authorities claimed they foiled an attack on an electrical junction box.

Sanscharayev is alleged to be a member of the pro-Ukrainian Legion Freedom of Russia, which consists of Russian citizens and claims responsibility for armed incursions into Russian border regions.

Since the start of its invasion in February 2022, Russia has detained dozens of its citizens on suspicion of collaborating with Ukraine.

The Legion Freedom of Russia, which Sanscharayev is alleged to be a part of, has had numerous conflicts with Russian authorities, seen as opposing Russian interests. Following the conviction, Russia is likely to view other supporters of the pro-Ukrainian militia as potential opponents.

Latest