Russian riders will not compete at the Olympics in Paris

Russian and Belarusian riders will not be competing at the Olympics in Paris. Despite the war in Ukraine, they would no longer be banned. There is another reason for their exclusion. Meanwhile, there will be no comeback for the gold mare "Mandy" in eventing.

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be competing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The decision is based on the fact that the athletes have not participated in FEI events since March 2, 2022 due to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions and have therefore not been able to collect the necessary points for Olympic qualification, the FEI announced.

"According to the Olympic qualification system for equestrian sports, individual qualification is ensured through the FEI Olympic Rankings for Jumping, Dressage and Eventing, which cover the period from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023. As Russian and Belarusian athletes have not participated in FEI competitions since March 2, 2022, there will be no representatives from these nations at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris," the statement said.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had recently stated that individual athletes from Russia and Belarus would be eligible to compete at the Summer Games in France's capital despite the war, provided they meet the qualification requirements.

Krajewski without gold horse "Mandy"

With reference to the IOC, the FEI declared in mid-November that Russians and Belarusians would be allowed to compete as neutral athletes again and that the sanctions would be lifted. The ban on international competitions in Russia and Belarus remains in place. Neither country plays a role in top international equestrian sport.

Meanwhile, Olympic eventing champion Julia Krajewski announced that she will not be competing in Paris with her gold-winning horse Amande de B'Neville. The chestnut mare, who was recently injured and was supposed to be built up for next year's Summer Games, will not be returning to the sport at all, as the 35-year-old Krajewski wrote on Instagram.

The mare has been suffering from a hoof injury for some time. This is "not particularly dramatic" in itself and would not affect the animal's normal everyday life. "There is a risk that it will worsen significantly if she has to withstand sporting strain again. Although there is a small chance that it could work, we decided against trying it," explained Krajewski, who also won team gold and individual silver at the World Championships on "Mandy". Last year, Krajewski managed to qualify for Paris with her two young horses Eros de Cantraie and Nickel.

