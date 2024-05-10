Russian President Putin keeps Mishustin as prime minister.

Vladimir Putin plans to keep Mikhail Mishustin as the prime minister of Russia. The 58-year-old was nominated for the position by parliamentary chairman Vyacheslav Volodin on Friday evening. The State Duma will cast its vote on this appointment, but it's seen as a formality.

Mishustin has been the prime minister since 2020, after replacing Dmitry Medvedev, the current deputy head of the National Security Council. He is known as a technocrat without any personal political aspirations.

Putin was sworn in for his fifth term as President on Tuesday, causing the previous government to resign. Mishustin will outline his strategy for implementing Putin's social, economic, and defense policies during his time in parliament. Once the new government is established, the State Duma needs to validate the deputy prime ministers and ministers, except for those leading the interior, defense, civil protection, justice, and foreign affairs ministries. These positions are appointed by Putin himself after holding discussions with the Federation Council.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de