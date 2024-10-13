Russian President Putin expresses willingness for dialogue with German Chancellor Scholz

It seems like Chancellor Scholz of Germany is reportedly preparing for his first chat with Russian leader Putin since the end of 2022, but initial responses from the Kremlin were frosty. Now, however, Moscow declares Putin is receptive to a chat with the Chancellor, but as of now, no German proposal has materialized.

Putin continues to show interest in conversing with Scholz, as mentioned by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. He told the Russian news agency Interfax, "We've consistently maintained that we're open to contact." Yet, no invitation for a call has been extended from the German side as of yet.

Peskov was responding to remarks made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who stated on Friday that Putin had lost interest in speaking with the Chancellor over the phone.

Scholz has recently emphasized the importance of pursuing possibilities for peace. Furthermore, there have been rumors of a potential phone conversation between Scholz and Putin since as early as October 2, 2022. Back then, Peskow confirmed Putin's openness to dialogue, despite the often strained state of relations between Moscow and Berlin. He added, "There isn't anything shared in common right now."

Scholz shared a phone conversation with Putin in December 2022, urging a diplomatic resolution and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. In June, Scholz didn't completely rule out a possible future conversation with Putin, but only if there was a substantial topic ahead.

