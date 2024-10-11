Russian President Putin convenes with Iranian President Peshkian in their initial encounter in Turkmenistan

Russia holds a significant interest in Iran, and its progress this year is noteworthy. There's been a rise in trade exchanges, as Putin mentioned during his visit to Ashgabat, where both leaders attended an international gathering. Despite sanctions imposed by the West, their communication has been limited to phone calls so far.

Iran and Russia have been under scrutiny by Ukraine and the USA for allegedly supplying weapons to Russia for its conflict with Ukraine, including rockets and drones. Peseschkian, however, suggested the possibility of international collaboration, as reported by Irna. He deemed their relationship as "warm" and "strategic."

Over an hour-long discourse, including private discussions, Putin shared his belief that Russia and Iran share similar perspectives on global events. He also extended an invitation to Peseschkian to visit Russia. In conversations with Russian state media, Peseschkian criticized Israel's actions in the Middle East, causing numerous civilian casualties.

The Iranian president is scheduled to attend the BRICS summit of developing economies in Kazan, Russia's Kazan Republic, from October 22 to 24. Another meeting between the two leaders is planned there, as per Putin's statement. Russia has announced the BRICS summit, now comprised of ten members, as a significant political occasion.

At the Ashgabat forum, attended by various heads of state, Putin stressed the inevitability of establishing a new world order, free from US control. Despite the passage of decades since the fall of the Soviet Union, Turkmenistan, a Central Asian republic on the Caspian Sea, continues to be one of the world's most secluded nations.

