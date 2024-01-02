Russian police arrest 3000 migrants at New Year's Eve party

For many migrants from Central Asia, the New Year celebrations in Saint Petersburg turn into a nightmare. The Russian police arrest around 3,000 people "for preventive purposes". The authorities put the detainees under pressure in a perfidious way - and, according to a report, force them to do military service in Ukraine.

Russian police detained thousands of migrants from Central Asia in Saint Petersburg on New Year's Eve. The state news agency Ria Novosti reported around 3,000 arrests "for preventive purposes". More than 600 people were found to have violated residence laws. According to a report in the independent newspaper "Novaya Gazeta Europa", the mass arrests were part of an operation by the Ministry of the Interior to increase the number of Russian troops in Ukraine. The newspaper cites a source in the ministry.

According to the source, the city was ordered to recruit 7,000 "volunteers" for the war in Ukraine back in August. The Ministry of the Interior then decided to focus on migrants. Most of the arrests were made during public celebrations on New Year's Eve, but some people were also arrested in their homes. Women and children were taken to a detention center outside the city, while men were taken to other prisons, the report said.

Military service "strongly recommended"

The next morning, the arrested men were "strongly recommended" to "volunteer for military service". Those who hesitated were threatened with the deportation of their families from Russia. People who do not have Russian citizenship were promised rapid naturalization.

Those who have no family members in Russia and no Russian passport, and who could not be pressured in any other way, were sent to court, according to the report. According to the press office of the St. Petersburg courts, on January 1, the district courts examined 31 protocols on violations of migration law, 27 people were fined and sentenced to deportation.

According to the source in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, at least 1500 detainees signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense after the raid. "The chief said last night that our experience in Moscow was assessed positively and other regions are taking us as a model," said the anonymous ministry official. It is quite possible that similar raids against migrants could be carried out in other cities from now on, the source estimated.

Source: www.ntv.de