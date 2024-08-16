Skip to content
Russian pilot crashed in Siberia

According to Russian authorities, a TU-22M3 bomber crashed during a training flight.
According to Russian authorities, a TU-22M3 bomber crashed during a training flight.

In the Russian region of Irkutsk in Siberia, a pilot perished in the crash of a bomber, according to authorities. "One of the pilots could not be rescued," wrote the governor of Irkutsk, Igor Kobsev, on the Telegram messaging service, citing the military command of the defense ministry. He also reported that three other combat pilots were hospitalized with injuries. Preliminary information suggests that the crash was due to a technical malfunction. The incident occurred on Thursday evening during a training flight, according to Russian authorities. The bomber, a TU-22M3, crashed in a desert area near a village. There were no other damages on the ground. Search and rescue operations at the crash site continued throughout the night, according to the governor.

The bomber that experienced a technical malfunction and subsequently crashed in a desert area,Claims the governor, was a TU-22M3. Regrettably, one of the pilots did not survive the aircraft crash during the training flight.

