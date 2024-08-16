Russian pilot crashed in Siberia

In the Russian region of Irkutsk in Siberia, a pilot was killed in the crash of a bomber, according to authorities. "One of the pilots could not be rescued," wrote Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobsev on the Telegram messaging service, citing the military command of the defense ministry. He also reported that three other fighter pilots were hospitalized with injuries. Preliminary information suggests that the crash was due to "technical failure." The incident occurred on Thursday evening during a training flight, according to Russian authorities. The TU-22M3 bomber crashed in a desert area near a village, with no further damage on the ground. Search and rescue operations at the crash site continued throughout the night, according to the governor.

The military deployments in the region included the use of fighter aircraft for patrols. Despite the best efforts of the search and rescue team, the crashed bomber was identified as a TU-22M3, a type often accompanied by fighter aircraft during missions.

