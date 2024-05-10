Russian oil facility targeted by drone away from conflict zone

As Putin commemorates "Victory Day" in Moscow, a Salavat refinery experiences a drone attack. The city is distant from Ukraine. Russian officials also reported a drone assault on the Russian Black Sea coast.

In the Russian republic of Bashkortostan, a drone targeted an oil refining, petrochemical, and fertilizer complex. Head of the republic, Radiy Khabirov, confirmed the incident on Telegram. He stated that the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat plant is functioning normally despite the drone strike damaging the pumping station's building - one of the largest in Russia. Fortunately, no injuries resulted.

A Ukrainian secret service employee announced the attack shortly after, asserting that "record range" was achieved during the operation. Defense sources in Kiev mentioned that a Ukrainian drone traveled approximately 1500 kilometers. The SBU is said to have conducted the operation against the Salavat refinery.

Salavat, located around 1400 kilometers from potential launch sites in Ukraine, has become a target for Ukrainian drones in recent months due to the ongoing conflict between the two countries. Kiev has significantly increased the range of its drones in recent months, resulting in various attacks on Russian oil facilities.

On a different note, a fire occurred at an oil storage facility near Anapa on the Russian Black Sea coast, which authorities assume to be a Ukrainian drone attack. At night, six incoming combat drones were intercepted, but some fell onto the tank farm, igniting a fire that was contained around midday. Several tanks were injured. The distance from Anapa to Ukrainian-controlled land is around 370 kilometers.

Further reports of Ukrainian drone activity were observed across Russian regions last night. Meanwhile, Russia allegedly launched 20 Iranian-made combat drones at the south of Ukraine, near Odessa, according to the Ukrainian air force. Only 17 of these were reportedly intercepted.

