War in Ukraine - Russian missile attack hits children's clinic in Kiev

One day before the NATO summit in Washington, more than two dozen people were killed in Ukraine due to heavy rocket attacks. At least 15 people were killed and 37 were injured in the capital Kiev, according to official reports. At least 11 people were reported dead and 59 injured in the industrial cities of Kryvyj Rih and Dnipro in southern Ukraine.

A loss for words, the hit on a large children's hospital in Kiev caused shock. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a short video on social media, X, showing destroyed hospital rooms and blood stains on the floor. Zelenskyy wrote that people were buried under the rubble - "Everyone helps to remove the debris - doctors and others."

Zelenskyy did not specify whether the clinic was directly targeted or if the attack hit another object. But he wrote: "Russia cannot remain unaware of where its rockets fly, and must be held accountable for all its crimes." Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported 16 injured at the hospital, including 7 children.

According to Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, departments for dialysis, cancer treatment, operating rooms, and the intensive care unit were damaged at the children's hospital. Hundreds of residents helped emergency services clear debris and search for victims. "Little cancer and dialysis patients are sitting on the sidewalk with their mothers," reported German Ambassador Martin Jäger on X during a visit to the hospital.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed rocket attacks, allegedly targeting Ukrainian weapons factories and military airfields. However, numerous video recordings from Kiev showed that the damage was caused by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile, they said without evidence. The Moscow Military dismissed the Ukrainian reports of damage to another hospital on the other side of the Dnipro as "hysteria of the Kiev regime," as they had often shown before NATO meetings.

According to Ukrainian reports, another hospital in the capital was also damaged.

The private power distributor DTEK reported damage to three substations in the capital. In addition to Dnipro and Kryvyh Rih, frontline cities such as Slovyansk and Kramatorsk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk were also targeted. No reports of damage to military targets or weapons factories were made.

According to Zelenskyy, the Russian military used more than 40 rockets in the attack. It was unusual for such a heavy attack to occur during daytime at the beginning of the work week. There had already been air raids with drones, cruise missiles, and rockets in the night.

Ukraine has been repelling a Russian invasion for over two years with Western help and has repeatedly demanded the provision of advanced air defense systems. According to the latest reports, Ukraine has received four of the particularly effective Patriot systems from US production, but needs much more according to its own assessment.

The Netherlands will send Patriot [systems]

Another system is expected to come from the Netherlands. This was confirmed by Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans of the new government during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the UNIAN agency. It was announced in June by the previous Dutch government in The Hague that such a system would be made available. No specific delivery date was mentioned.

Another Patriot system is being offered by Romania. Kiev also hopes for further commitments at the NATO summit, which begins on Tuesday in Washington. Up to six Patriot systems from Israel are being discussed. The question of supporting Ukraine is a central theme for the meeting of the Western defense alliance. Zelenskyy met first for talks in Warsaw on his way to the summit.

Orban on a self-proclaimed peace mission

As a mediator in the conflict that has been going on for more than two years, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has recently visited Kiev, Moscow, and Beijing. However, his mission in Brussels is criticized as unapproved and seen as Orban's personal initiative, despite Hungary currently holding the EU Council Presidency. Kreml spokesman Dmitri Peskov stated in Moscow that President Vladimir Putin would not deliver any messages to US President Joe Biden or the NATO summit through Orban.

