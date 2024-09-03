Russian leader Putin assigns Austria's previous foreign minister a fresh role

Previously serving as Austria's Foreign Minister, Karin Kneissl now resides in Russia and has taken on a new role. She's been appointed by the Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin as an advocate for the Amur tiger's protection. The 59-year-old was designated as a representative by the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti. Vienna's former diplomat will provide assistance to the Amur tiger protection center in handling international matters, as stated by the institution's director general, Sergei Aramilev, speaking in Vladivostok, according to Ria Novosti.

At her wedding, Kneissl had a dance with Putin and curtsied to the President, which resulted in international criticism. In June, she shared her happiness about having a fresh start and new life in Russia during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The Amur tiger, also known as the Siberian tiger, is the world's largest big cat. Kneissl had expressed her desire to sponsor the wild cats in September 2022 during the economic forum in Vladivostok. Aramilev mentioned that they are considering having Kneissl aid the population as a whole and individual animals. As per him, Kneissl has already donated funds, which were used to buy nine camera traps for the Laso nature reserve in the Primorye region.

Plans are underway to open a safari park on Russky Island near Vladivostok in 2026, where Amur tigers, which cannot be released back into the wild, will be housed. Despite the tiger's protection status, it continues to be a target for poachers.

The authorities have reported a continuous increase in the tiger population due to state-funded protection programs. In the last ten years, Russia's Amur tiger population has nearly doubled to around 750, as reported. Putin, himself, often portrays himself as the protector of the world's largest country by area.

Kneissl's new role in Russia involves advocating for the Protection of animals, specifically the Amur tiger. She will assist the protection center in handling international matters related to the Amur tiger.

Despite the Protection of animals, particularly the Amur tiger, being a priority for the Russian government, poaching continues to pose a threat.

Read also: