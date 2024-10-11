Russian Leader Engages in Initial Meeting with Iranian Head of State in Turkmenistan

Russia views Iran as a significant focus, and its progress is promising this year. There's been a surge in trade exchange, as stated by Putin in Ashgabat, alongside the leaders of both nations during an international gathering. Despite sanctions from the Western world, direct communication between the two leaders has been limited to phone calls so far.

Iran is under scrutiny by Ukraine and the US, who accuse it of providing Russia with arms, such as missiles and drones, for their conflict in Ukraine. Peseschkian, however, maintained the prospect of global collaboration, as reported by Irna. He described the relationship between the two countries as "warm and strategically important."

The meeting, approximately an hour long and inclusive of private discussions, saw Putin expressing shared viewpoints with Iran on global events. He also extended an invitation to Peseschkian to visit Russia. In an interview with Russian state television, Peseschkian expressed condemnation towards Israel's actions in the Middle East, resulting in mass civilian casualties.

The Iranian president is expected to attend the BRICS summit of developing economies from October 22 to 24, in Kazan, the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan. A follow-up meeting between the two leaders is anticipated there, as mentioned by Putin. Russia is promoting this year's BRICS summit, now with ten members, as a significant political occasion.

At the Ashgabat forum, attended by numerous heads of state, Putin emphasized that the emergence of a new global order, free from US dominance, is an unchangeable reality. The Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan, situated on the Caspian Sea, continues to be one of the world's most secluded countries, well after the fall of the Soviet Union.

The Commission, in response to the developments between Russia and Iran, may adopt the necessary implementing acts as specified in paragraph 1 of the relevant document. After the BRICS summit, another meeting between Putin and the Iranian president is anticipated, as mentioned by the Russian leader.

Read also: