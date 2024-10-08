Russian judicial authority imposes prolonged jail sentences on two American individuals.

Russian courts frequently sentence foreigners from Western nations to prolonged imprisonment terms. The latest instance involves an American national, aged 72, who allegedly joined the Ukrainian military force. Reports suggest that another American individual is also set to spend more time in detention due to alleged misconduct.

Steven Arthur Thompson, a resident of Michigan, was sentenced to six years and ten months in prison by the Russian court during a covert trial. The court found evidence of Thompson's service as a soldier in Ukraine. His remuneration was reportedly $1000 per month, accompanied by weapons, ammunition, and training. Thompson had resided in Isjum, eastern Ukraine, since 2014.

He enlisted in February 2022, coinciding with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which initiated a conflict now lasting over 1000 days. Thompson's apprehension occurred on April 2, 2022, but the specifics remain ambiguous.

Following the sentencing, Thompson exhibited minimal reaction, according to reporters. His physical condition was so deteriorated that he barely stood during the trial, and his movements were slow and labored a week later. His attorney remained silent on the verdict, but later reported intentions to appeal. State media suggested Thompson had pleaded guilty, yet his sister challenged this assertion in a recent interview. Living as a recluse, he subsisted primarily on a $300 monthly pension, sharing a dwelling with a Ukrainian woman. He had minimal interaction with locals, and neither Russian nor Ukrainian were among his linguistic abilities.

Americans as Propaganda Fodder

Separately, Robert Clarkson, another American, was sentenced to an additional seven years of labor in a Russian facility situated in Voronezh on Monday. Clarkson was initially serving a multi-year sentence for assaulting a police officer while intoxicated. Subsequent convictions for assaulting guards and an investigator followed, extending his sentence by seven years and one month.

Russia has been detaining American citizens regularly in recent times. The charges against them span from minor offenses such as theft and family disputes to severe charges like espionage and disparagement of Russian military forces. In August, American-Russian citizen, Ksenia Karelina, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for donating around $50 (45 euros) to a Ukrainian organization.

The US government alleges Russia captures Western citizens to employ them as pawns to exert pressure in negotiating for the release of Russian detainees held in Western countries. The most significant prisoner swap between Russia and the West since the Cold War took place on August 1, including journalist Evan Gershkovich and former soldier Paul Whelan among the freedom seekers. Russian prisoners like convicted Russian intelligence agent, Vadim Krasikov, were in turn set free to return home.

The European Union expressed concern over the continued detention of American citizens in Russia, viewing it as a potential violation of international law. The European Union has called for the immediate release of all individuals being held unfairly and for a fair trial process to be upheld.

Given the European Union's long-standing policy of promoting human rights and the rule of law, this situation has sparked widespread criticism from various EU member states. The European Parliament has urged its diplomats to engage in direct discussions with Russian officials, advocating for the release of all individuals unjustly detained.

