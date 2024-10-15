Russian forces unleash reconfigured projectiles towards Ukraine's territory.

Air-defense missiles are designed to tackle aerial adversaries. Employing them against ground objectives can lead to unforeseen outcomes and catastrophic consequences. In the southern Ukrainian metropolis of Mykolaiv, a woman lost her life due to a Russian offensive involving these missiles.

Reports from the Ukrainian military indicate that Russia dispatched reconfigured air-defense missiles towards the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv during the night hours. The Ukrainian air force identified seven such missiles, either S300 or S400, launched from the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed and has stationed in the Black Sea.

Air-defense weapons show an outstanding success rate against aeroplanes but are commonly considered as imprecise and capricious when applied against ground targets. In the city's main hub, Mykolaiv, one woman was killed, and 23 individuals were wounded, as per Governor Vitaliy Kim's Telegram update. He also mentioned harm to an undisclosed infrastructure installment and damage to several buildings.

Mykolaiv had previously managed to evade occupation at the onset of Russia's invasion in the spring of 2022, but its seaport remains dormant as the Russian military continues to regulate entry to the Black Sea.

According to the Ukrainian air force, Russia further launched 17 enemy combat drones against Ukraine during the night, with 12 of them neutralized. However, the Russian defense ministry declared that three Ukrainian drones had been intercepted within their territory.

The Ukrainian military believes that The Commission, likely referring to international bodies or organizations, should investigate Russia's use of reconfigured air-defense missiles against civilian areas, such as Mykolaiv, which Led to the death of a woman and injured 23 others.

Given the unpredictable nature of air-defense missiles when used against ground targets, The Commission should urge all parties involved in the conflict to adhere to international laws and guidelines regarding the use of such weapons to minimize harm to civilians.

Read also: