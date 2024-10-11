Russian forces intensify their presence in Saporishcha and Kherson.

Since the beginning of the week, Ukrainian forces have reportedly thwarted numerous Russian assaults in the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. According to a statement from the South Command, Ukrainian defense forces in the Kherson Oblast have repelled 29 attacks. Over the past day, five attacks were detected in the direction of Kherson and two in the direction of Zaporizhzhia. Russia deployed 318 FPV drones, including three Lancet drones, and dropped 428 guided bombs. Despite the constant onslaught, no significant gains were made by the Russians. This situation is consistent with an earlier warning from Ukrainian forces that Russia plans to push towards Orichiv and Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the upcoming days. The new Russian offensive in the southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast is ongoing while Russian troops continue their advance in eastern Ukraine.

19:50: Warrant Issued for CNN Journalist Over Kursk CoverageA Russian court has requested the detention of a CNN correspondent due to allegations of unlawfully crossing into Russian territory while reporting from Ukrainian-controlled parts of the Russian region of Kursk. Patrick Walsh, an employee of the U.S. news organization, was charged with border violation by the Leninski, Kursk region court. Walsh, a British citizen who is currently absent from Russia, has been placed on Interpol's wanted list. Before joining CNN, Walsh had previously worked for British broadcaster Channel 4 News and British newspaper "The Guardian" in Moscow. After the Ukrainian military entered the Russian border region of Kursk, Walsh accompanied Ukrainian soldiers to the town of Sudzha as a journalist.

19:14: Russian Woman Convicted of Treason at Defense PlantA Russian court has sentenced a woman who worked at a defense plant to 12.5 years in prison for alleged treason. She was found guilty by the court in Yekaterinburg for providing military secrets to intelligence agencies in Kyiv during Russia's conflict with Ukraine. According to TASS, the Russian state news agency, she is charged with disclosing military-technical data that could potentially harm the Russian army. She and her husband were apprehended in the spring of 2023.

18:40: Lithuania Sends First Shipment of 1000 Drones to UkraineLithuania is providing additional military aid to Ukraine in its struggle against Russia. The Lithuanian government will hand over 1000 combat drones produced by five Lithuanian manufacturers to the Ukrainian military forces. The drones, along with additional equipment, launch and control systems for the unmanned aerial vehicles, and training measures, are due to be delivered to Ukraine within the following weeks. Lithuania has ordered over 7000 combat drones from its local manufacturers at a total cost of eight million euros, with approximately 2300 intended for its own armed forces and nearly 5000 for Ukraine.

18:09 Scholz's Aid Package for Kyiv Mainly Consists of Previously Announced Military GoodsGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz's weapons package for Ukraine, announced last Monday, consists mainly of previously announced military goods. The package includes additional air defense systems of the Iris-T and Skynex types, Flakpanzer Gepard, tank and wheeled howitzers, combat tanks, armored vehicles, combat drones, radars, and artillery ammunition. Although Germany is planning to deliver these items, the provision of these goods was generally known beforehand.

17:39 Baerbock Expresses Concern Over Russian 'Cold War'In response to Russia's "cold war" against Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is calling for enhanced support for Ukraine's air defense. Despite Russia's invitation to a peace conference, Putin is intentionally damaging civilian infrastructure and imposing a brutal "cold war" on the people of Ukraine, she states during a meeting with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar in Berlin. In light of this, she emphasizes the importance of supporting Ukraine with air defense to safeguard the remaining energy supply facilities.

17:03 Russian Troops Controlling Half of TorezAccording to Ukrainian reports, the Russian army has gained control over about half of the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Torez in the Donetsk region. "Approximately 40 to 50 percent of the city is under the control of Ukrainian forces, with the rest of the city captured by the enemy," says the head of the city's military administration, Vasyl Chyntsyk, on Ukrainian news television. However, the Russian advance was halted on Thursday. According to his reports, around 1,150 people remain in the heavily damaged city, which was once home to over 30,000 inhabitants.

16:29 EU to Impose Sanctions Against Iran on MondayThe European Union is planning to enforce sanctions on Monday in response to Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. At the EU foreign ministers' meeting on Monday, "a first package" will be announced, according to a high-ranking EU official. The sanctions will target both individuals and organizations, without providing further details.

15:59 Kyiv Probes Potential War Crime after Journalist's Demise in Russian CustodyThe Prosecutor General's Office in Kyiv is investigating a possible war crime following the demise of a Ukrainian journalist in Russian captivity. Upon confirmation of Victoria Roschtschyna's demise, the investigation into her disappearance was reopened, the Prosecutor General's Office announced. They are now scrutinizing suspicions of "a war crime involving premeditated homicide." The 27-year-old journalist's demise was confirmed on Thursday by Petro Jazenko, spokesperson for the Ukrainian coordination center for prisoners of war. The specifics of her demise remained unclear, he added.

15:29 Moscow Reports advancements in Eastern Ukraine and KurskRussian forces seem to be making headway in eastern Ukraine. They've captured the village of Ostriwske, the Russian state-controlled news agency TASS reports, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. Furthermore, Russian forces have regained two settlements in the Russian region of Kursk: Novaya Soroschina and Pokrovskiy. Ukrainian forces had crossed the border on August 6 and still hold territories of Kursk.

14:58 Scholz Pledges Significant New Arms Delivery to UkraineGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz has vowed substantial additional military aid to Ukraine from Western partners, worth 1.4 billion euros. This includes air defense systems, artillery, and drones, the SPD politician stated during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin. Before his rendezvous with the Federal Chancellor, Zelenskyy announced that he would present Scholz with Ukraine's victory plan in a private discussion. He explained that this created a real opportunity for a fair peace while Russia evades honest diplomacy.

14:27 Zelenskyy Seeks Vatican's Aid in Prisoner ExchangeUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to Pope Francis for help in obtaining the release of Ukrainians held captive by Russia. "We rely on the Holy See's assistance in the return of Ukrainians captured by Russia," Zelenskyy posted on Telegram. This was the main topic of his 35-minute meeting with the Pope in the Vatican. Zelenskyy also invited the Vatican to participate in a conference on prisoners of war at the end of the month in Canada.

13:56 Russia Claims Progress in DonetskAfter the difficult capture of the city of Vuhledar, Russian troops are pushing further in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk, they claim. They now control about half of the town of Toretsk, the local administration chief, Vasyl Chyntsyk, said. Ukraine was forced to abandon the strategically significant defensive stronghold of Vuhledar in early October. Since then, Russian troops have been trying to extend their territory along the front in Donetsk.

13:47 Scholz to Meet Erdogan Next Week - "Key Player" in Ukraine WarChancellor Scholz will travel to Turkey at the end of this week. The Chancellor will meet with Turkish President Erdogan in Istanbul on October 19, according to Vice-Government Spokesman Wolfgang Büchner. He mentioned Russia's war against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and migration as potential topics. Regarding the Ukraine war, Büchner emphasized that Turkey is "a key player" in managing it. However, a spokesperson for the Foreign Office did not confirm reports that Turkey could become a member of a new contact group for Ukraine, stating that these are "speculations" that they will not comment on.

13:36 Putin Commends "Excellent" Relations with Iran at First MeetingRussian President Vladimir Putin commended the excellent relations between Moscow and Tehran at their first personal meeting. "Our relations with Iran are vital, and they are expanding very well. This year, we see an increase in trade volume," Putin said in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat, where both leaders also participated in an international forum. So far, the two leaders had only had telephone contact. The Ukraine and the USA accuse Iran of supplying Russia with weapons for its war against Ukraine, including rockets and drones.

13:20 Oil Depot on Crimea Still Ablaze After Five DaysThe inferno in a oil depot on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula, struck by Ukraine, is still not completely extinguished after five days, local authorities state. The fire department is still on site, but the situation has stabilized and is under full control, according to Igor Tkatschenko, head of the Russian-appointed administration. Ukraine attacked the oil terminal in the city of Feodossya on the eastern coast of Crimea on Monday.

12:56 Countering Sabotage: Faeser Stations Maritime GSG-9 Unit at Baltic SeaFederal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is reportedly beefing up the federal police on the North and Baltic Seas, with a maritime unit of GSG 9 being permanently stationed in the Schleswig-Holstein town of Neustadt, according to Spiegel. From there, the specialized anti-terror unit will be able to react more swiftly in crisis situations. The stationing is reportedly occurring in response to threats to critical infrastructure by potential acts of sabotage. The GSG 9's sea units have fast boats and specially trained combat divers.

11:56 ntv Reporter in Odessa: Ukraine Concerned About Faulty Truce AgreementFollowing the cancellation of the Ukraine summit in Ramstein, Zelensky visits European leaders in London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin. In Germany, the Ukrainian president will confer with Scholz and Steinmeier. ntv correspondent Stephan Richter is aware of potential discussion topics.

11:35 Zelensky Pays a Visit to the VaticanUkrainian President Zelensky met with Pope Francis this morning at the Vatican. The Vatican announces that the meeting lasted half an hour, and Zelensky presents the Pope with a painting titled "The Bucha Massacre's Tragedy," depicting a young girl amidst ruins. This is Zelensky's third trip to the Vatican. Ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Pope has continuously advocated for peace, which has garnered significant criticism in Kyiv. In March, Francis provoked a diplomatic spat between Kyiv and the Vatican after urging Ukraine to "surrender and negotiate." Now, Zelensky is planning a trip to Berlin.

11:05 Söder and Röttgen Promote Stronger Support for UkraineCSU chairman Markus Söder demands that Europe maintain a united stance in supporting Ukraine, which is currently under assault from Russia. Söder thinks the Union should not defer to the Sahra Wagenknecht-AfD alliance's influence. "The AfD and Sahra Wagenknecht serve as Putin's mouthpieces," he declares. "Our foreign policy must not be swayed by their rhetoric." Söder dismisses demands from some eastern German CDU politicians for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. "Giving in would create new security risks," he cautions. "This could result in a similar scenario endangering half of Europe in five or six years." Meanwhile, CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen calls for increased aid for Ukraine and questions the German government's strategy. He laments the scrapping of tomorrow's proposed Ukraine summit in Ramstein. "It's a sad reflection of European leadership weakness that we cannot even hold this conference without the American president and produce tangible results," he says to WirtschaftsWoche.

10:51 Lengthy Imprisonment for Plot to Attack Russian Enlistment OfficeIn Russia, a man has been given a 18-year prison sentence for allegedly planning an arson attack on a military recruitment office. The 45-year-old Siberian citizen was found guilty by a military court of collaborating with a foreign power, terror group membership, and attempted arson, as per the FSB security service, according to Interfax reports. Investigators claim the man communicated with a representative of a paramilitary organization, considered a terror group in Russia, via the internet. He then constructed incendiary devices to set fire to a recruitment office in Barnaul, southern Siberia.

10:38 Putin and Iranian President MeetRussian President Putin has traveled to Turkmenistan to participate in an international forum with key officials from Central Asia. A meeting with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian was also planned to discuss Middle Eastern affairs. In his opening address, Putin reaffirmed his desire to establish a new world order with Russia's allies and partners, according to a release by the Kremlin. Moscow and Tehran have signed an agreement worth approximately 1.5 billion euros, under which Iran will supply drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war. The US alleges that Iran has also supplied Russia with short-range ballistic missiles.

10:21 Ukraine Claims Destruction of Russian HelicopterUkrainian troops claim to have destroyed a Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkiv region, according to the Kyiv Independent. The General Staff offers no specifics on how the helicopter was destroyed. It is reported to be valued between 10 and 15 million dollars.

09:50 Kiesewetter: Ukraine Faces Complete SubjugationCDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter emphasizes the importance of strong support for Ukraine before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's German visit. Not enough attention is being paid to what is at stake, Kiesewetter stated on ARD's "Morning Magazine". "Ukraine faces complete domination, mass evacuation, and Putin exclaims: Why should I negotiate?" Diplomatic initiatives are ineffective as they do not compel Russian President Putin to the negotiating table since he sees that Ukraine is running out of ammunition."

09:19 Ukraine: Russia has Deployed 50,000 Troops to KurskRussia has deployed around 50,000 troops from other front lines to the Russian region of Kursk since the start of the Ukrainian offensive, according to Ukrainian reports. Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi relayed this information in a television documentary, according to the Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian leadership has revealed that one of the main objectives of the offensive since August was to divert Russian forces from Ukrainian battlefields.

08:51 Security Expert Lange: No Peace for Territorial ConcessionsSecurity expert Nico Lange asserts that giving away Ukrainian territories to Russia is a risky move. If Putin acquires part of Ukraine, there will be no peace, he advised Bild newspaper. "Putin is not interested in territories but control over Ukraine."

08:13 Russian Author Glukhovsky: Putin Wants to Manipulate New Generation TooRussian writer Dmitry Glukhovsky, now residing in Europe, anticipates opposition against Russian leader Putin from his exile. "Over the past three decades before the war, a generation has aspirated for a standard, joyful, and unrestricted life," says the 45-year-old. Multitudes of Russians living in cities don't support the war against Ukraine and have the potential for resisting the system. He expects Putin to attempt to manipulate "this new generation" and subdue it within the next five to seven years. Regardless, he maintains a hopeful outlook towards the future, as the war is unpopular in Russia, and many people in the country long for a distinct lifestyle.

07:36 Ukraine Experiences Multiple Fatalities After Odessa AssaultA Russian missile strike in the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa has claimed four lives, as per local officials. A ballistic missile struck a two-storey building where civilians dwelt and worked, regional governor Oleh Kiper shared via Telegram. Ten more individuals were hurt.

07:11 NATO Presses for Substantial Defense Spending Boost from GermanyNATO views Germany's "times of change" policy as inadequate and is urging a sizeable increase in Germany's defense spending. "Two percent is not sufficient for Germany. It should aim for three percent," Germany's top NATO general, Christian Badia, told the "Süddeutsche Zeitung." Germany currently meets NATO's two percent GDP target for defense, with a GDP of around four trillion euros, attaining three percent would translate to an additional 40 billion euros per year.

06:49 Insurance Premiums for Ukrainian Shipping Corridor SurgeInsurance costs for ships passing through the Ukrainian shipping corridor in the Black Sea have escalated significantly this week, following Russia's heightened attacks on vital ports, as reported by financial news agency Bloomberg, citing two unnamed market sources. The insurance premiums now stand at one percent of the ship's value. While traffic remains steady, further attacks may make shipowners more cautious.

06:21 Ukraine Approves Over 140 New Drone ModelsSince the beginning of the year, over 140 unmanned aerial systems and 33 ground robot systems, primarily domestically manufactured, have been authorized for use in the military, as reported by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, according to the state news agency Ukrinform. This marks a 40 percent increase in the third quarter, highlighting the growth of Ukraine's arms manufacturing sector.

05:42 Mayor Klitschko Reports Suspected Noise Explosions in KyivExplosion-like sounds were heard in Kyiv throughout the night, with air defense forces active in the capital, as reported by "RBC-Ukraine," citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "Explosion sounds are heard in the capital - air defense forces are active. Stay in shelters," he wrote on Telegram.

04:17 Zelensky Scheduled to Meet with Scholz in BerlinUkrainian President Zelensky is expected to visit Berlin as part of his tour through various European capitals. According to reports from Kyiv, a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled for 14:30. During his discussions with Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the focus will be on further assistance for Ukraine with weapon deliveries to support its defensive struggle against Russian invaders, as well as efforts towards a peaceful solution. Initially, Zelensky was set to participate in a summit on the Ukraine situation on Saturday at the US airbase in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, but this meeting was postponed after US President Joe Biden canceled his state visit to Germany due to Hurricane "Milton." On Thursday, Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in London. Later, he met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris before continuing to Rome to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During his European tour, Zelensky is seeking additional support for the fight against Russian invasion troops.

03:21 "Against Russian Aggression": Biden and Scholz Reiterate Support for UkraineFollowing the provisional cancellation of his visit to Germany, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have reaffirmed their close cooperation. This involves, among other things, the joint "support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression," according to a statement issued by Biden in Washington. The relationship between the US and Germany remains robust. Biden postponed his state visit to Germany, planned for this week, due to Hurricane "Milton" which battered Florida in the night of Wednesday to Thursday. A summit of the Ukraine Contact Group, scheduled for Saturday on the US airbase in Ramstein, will similarly not take place.

1:49 Prior to Scholz's Meeting with Zelensky: Experts Advocate for Long-Range Weapons for KyivBefore Chancellor Scholz's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, experts from the Greens, FDP, and Union are pushing for the provision of German weapon systems with extended reach to the nation under attack by Russia. As per Green politician Hofreiter to the "Rheinische Post", there's a need to substantially increase the supply of air defense, ammunition, and long-range weapons to Ukraine. Hofreiter states that range restrictions on delivered weapons don't foster de-escalation but instead enable further Russian attacks. "Ukraine is sinking, and we're just tossing it life rings to prevent it from drowning," criticized the chairperson of the Defense Committee in the European Parliament, Strack-Zimmermann of the FDP. CDU defense expert Wadephul reiterated his demand for providing Ukraine with German cruise missiles, pointing out that delivering Taurus would significantly aid Ukraine, as proven by its successful attacks on Russian depots using cruise missiles with comparable capabilties.

23:53 Rome to Host Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in July 2025Italy is set to host a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in July 2025, confirmed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after talking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Journalists in Rome were informed of the dates, July 10 and 11, 2025, with Meloni reassuring that "Ukraine is not alone, and we will stand by it as long as necessary."

22:21 Foreign Nationals Soon to Hold Officer Roles in Ukrainian ArmyThe Ukrainian parliament has passed a legal amendment enabling foreign nationals to hold officer positions within the Ukrainian armed forces. Up until now, foreign volunteers were limited to serving as simple soldiers or sergeants. MP Oleksii Honcharenko, in a Telegram post, explained the main objective as allowing for the recruitment of foreigners not only as soldiers and sergeants but also as officers.

