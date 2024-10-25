Russian engineers merge the characteristics of a T-80 and T-90 tank.

In the midst of Russia's significant material losses in Ukraine, Russian soldiers have demonstrated resourcefulness. Rather than spending time and resources on repairing each damaged tank individually, they've resorted to a more efficient method. Field workshops have been combining functional parts to create a new vehicle, which has now been showcased in the form of a "Frankenstein tank".

As reported by the military blog Btvt and further referenced by the pro-Ukrainian portal "Defense Express", soldiers have taken the fighting compartment of a T-90A tank and mounted it onto the hull of an older T-80BVK. The Frankenstein tank was further enhanced with reactive armor attached to its outer hull. The location and time of these photos remain unspecified.

When referring to such assembled tanks, the term "Frankenstein tank" is commonly used, drawing a comparison to the literary figure of Frankenstein, a creature made up of various body parts. This Frankenstein tank is an illustration of the creative, yet mysterious solutions being implemented by the Russian armed forces. Instead of fixing damaged equipment, they are opting to utilize functional elements as they become available and combining them.

Already in September, as reported by "Defense Express", images surfaced showing the assembly of a T-90 from two war-damaged examples. One of the tanks only had a functional chassis, while the other only had a functional turret. A Russian military blogger even captured the process on video.

The concept of retrofitting a tank's turret onto another's chassis is not a new one. According to "Defense Express", India implemented this strategy as early as 2024, converting some T-72s into the Atharva. This resulted in a vehicle with enhanced firepower, but with limited mobility due to the 2-ton increase in weight, which impacted engine power, particularly in rugged terrain.

The T-90 is currently Moscow's most advanced and powerful tank in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, it also has a vulnerability. Smaller caliber hits can cause the fighting compartment to spin uncontrollably, a phenomenon known as the "Spinning Turret Syndrome". According to Oryx, an organization that tracks losses in the Ukraine war, over 160 T-90s have either been destroyed or severely damaged.

In light of the numerous damaged T-90 tanks, Russian soldiers have resorted to combining the fighting compartment of a T-90A with an older T-90's hull, resulting in the creation of more "Frankenstein tanks". Other vehicles in the Russian arsenal, such as the T-80BVK, have also been modified in this manner, showing the resourcefulness of the Russian armed forces in the face of material losses.

