Russian Diplomat to Engage in Discussions with Senior Chinese Military Officials in Beijing

Russian Defense Minister Andrej Belousov has jetted off to Beijing for discussions with China's military top brass. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, he'll be engaged in a string of chats with the military and political-military leadership of the nation. They even shared a clip showing Belousov being welcomed by his Chinese equivalent, Dong Jun, on a crimson rug.

This unscheduled trip occurs just a week prior to the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan, which is rumored to have China's President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in attendance. The acronym BRICS stems from the initials of its initial five members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Various other nations have since tagged along.

Russia and China have bolstered their diplomatic, military, and economic relationships in light of the Ukraine conflict spanning the past two and a half years. Consequently, both nations have partaken in numerous joint military exercises, including one in the Sea of Japan last year, which Putin declared as the most substantial drill in the last three decades.**

China maintains a supposedly impartial stance in the Ukraine conflict. Nevertheless, the West consistently alleges that Beijing is supplying Russia with crucial financial assistance to boost its military prowess.

Russian Defense Minister Belousov's discussions with China's military top brass are expected to delve into strengthening the military leadership collaboration between the two nations. The enhanced military expertise and strategies developed through this collaboration could significantly impact future joint operations, such as the ones conducted in the Sea of Japan.

